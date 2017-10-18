Big changes slated for Target on Rancho California Road in Temecula

The Temecula Planning Commission on Wednesday, Oct. 18, approved renovations that will greatly change both the exterior and interior of a Target shopping center in Temecula.

Commissioners voted unanimously for changes to the store at 29676 Rancho California Road that include transitioning a now-defunct outside garden area into interior shopping space, adding a second entrance and toning down the façade of the building.

The garden center area that will be converted is about 10,418 square feet in size. Target will also add an additional 1,090 square feet onto the building. Together the two areas will be mostly used as grocery space, a representative for the store told the commission.

The addition of a second entrance to the store is expected to fix some issues with parking and traffic flow in the store’s parking lot by providing customers with more than one location from which to enter.

Gone will be the clashing bright reds and earthy greens that are on the outside of the building currently. They will be replaced by dark wood paneling and a white Target logo.

The changes approved by the commission are similar to changes that are being made at Target stores throughout the country. A number of Target stores already employ the dark wood paneling and white logo.

“The proposed modification will add visual interest and articulation to the building facade using materials, colors, textures, and wall plane changes to make the appearance more current and feel less dated,” a city staff report presented to the commission says.

The new project is expected to be contained to the store itself. It’s not going to require new parking spaces or any sort of landscaping changes, according to the report.

In March, Target announced that it was going to pour billions of dollars into its more than 1800 stores over the next several years to give shoppers an elevated experience.

About 110 stores are expected to be remodeled and 30 small-format stores are expected to open by the end of the year. About 500 more stores will be renovated between 2018 and 2019, according to a news release from Target’s corporate website.

The city staff report notes that the changes to the exterior of the Target store will blend in nicely with approved changes to other buildings in the Temecula Town Center, one of the city’s oldest shopping centers.

The commission in August approved an application to change the exterior of buildings throughout the shopping center so they could be brought up to date.

Some of the approved changes included painting the majority of the stucco to a bright white color, which will be accented with various shades of tans and browns. Awnings in the center will be a medium bronze color.