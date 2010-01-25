Bob Shamrock, who achieved fame as foster parent, mixed martial arts pioneer remembered by family, friends after death

Bob Shamrock, whose path to international fame began in Anza, was honored Monday by friends, family members and fellow mixed martial arts pioneers following his recent death in Reno at age 68.

Beginning in Anza in the late 1960s, Shamrock and his then-wife, Dee Dee, started charting a path that took him from being a bus driver to a foster parent of more than 600 boys and the adoptive father of a pair of fighters who have etched their mark on the world stage.

In his life, Shamrock helped guide hundreds of foster children into adulthood in the Anza, Hemet, Susanville and Lockeford areas. He died Jan. 14 of diabetes-related complications at the home of his son, Ken, and word quickly spread on Internet sites sponsored by martial arts-oriented magazines, fighters, studios and companies.

In his death, Shamrock has connected Dee Dee Barth with Ken, an Ultimate Fighting Championship Hall of Fame member, and his extended family.

\”I’ve got a whole new beginning with him. I’ve proud of what Kenny’s become,\” Dee Dee, who lives in Modesto, said in a Wednesday morning telephone interview. \”He wants me to be part of everything. It’s wonderful what the Lord has done. I’m just so grateful.\”

Bob Shamrock grew up in Los Angeles’ Skid Row. His father ran a rescue mission. As a boy, Bob helped feed downtrodden men who were out of work or had just returned from the Korean War.

Bob and Dee Dee married in 1963, and they eventually gravitated to the sparsely-populated Anza area. It was there he drove a school bus to and from Hemet High School and she drove a mobile library van.

Those jobs gave them summers off, which meshed perfectly with his dream of caring for foster children and opening a group home for orphan or troubled boys.

\”In Anza was where it began,\” Dee Dee said. \”We weren’t able to have children. That’s why we went into foster care. That’s where the Lord led us.\”

The foster program – which typically housed six to eight boys at a time – eventually became known as the Shamrock Boys’ Home.

The couple remained in Anza for about five years and then moved to Hemet, she said. They divorced in 1980 after Dee Dee had spent 11 years working with the foster children. She remarried in 1983, and kept in occasional contact with Bob afterward.

Don and Pat Ellington, who have lived in Anza for about 45 years, remained close with the couple since they arrived in the rural community east of Temecula. Don Ellington last saw Bob Shamrock three years ago, but he left a lasting impression.

\”It’s been very hard,\” Pat Ellington said of learning about Bob’s death.

\”There will never be another one like him,\” she said. \”Bob was a very, very devoted man to his boys and his wife and his religion. He was a very outgoing, friendly person. I never met anybody who didn’t like Bob.\”

Pat Ellington and her husband were unable to travel on short notice to their friend’s memorial service, which was held at Calvary Baptist Church in Susanville.

Susanville was Bob’s next stop on his lifelong migration throughout California. It was there that Kenneth Wayne Kilpatrick, whose biological father had deserted Ken’s mother and their four children shortly after his birth, was driven to Shamrock’s ranch by a parole officer.

The 15-year-old had been in plenty of trouble by that point – including widely reported accusations of strong-arm robbery – and his future prospects appeared to be limited to group homes or prison cells.

Bob quickly developed an appreciation for Ken’s obvious athleticism and immediately started mentoring him towards what came to be a career as one of the most celebrated combat-sports figures in history, earning him the right to be described as “The World’s Most Dangerous Man”.

Bob legally adopted Ken when he turned 18 in 1982. Out of respect and appreciation, Ken legally changed his name to Shamrock. Bob later adopted a second foster child, Frank Alisio Juarez, who also took the Shamrock surname. With their adoptive father’s help and guidance, both siblings skyrocketed to mixed martial arts fame.

After Susanville, Bob Shamrock moved his boys’ home to Lockeford in the San Joaquin River Delta south of Sacramento. After Lockeford, Bob spent a few years living in San Diego when Ken moved there in the mid-90s, before returning back to Susanville.

It was shortly thereafter that Bob encouraged Ken to reinitiate contact with his High School infatuation, Tonya Mambourg and soon they were married and all residing on the outskirts of Reno, where Ken operates his Lion’s Den mixed martial arts and fitness center.

About 200 people attended Bob’s memorial service in Susanville on Monday. Attendance was limited due to a snowstorm that kept many Reno-area residents from crossing Donner Summit on Interstate 80. \”Due to the weather, there were a lot of people who couldn’t come,\” said Tonya during our telephone interview.

Service participants included fighters Joe Hurley, Vernon “Tiger” White, Richard Montoya, Noah Shinable and Rick Reeves.

About 30 people shared their recollections of Bob during the service and told how he had touched their lives. The speakers included men who had lived in the group home. They said Bob influenced the way they live today as husbands and fathers.

Ken Shamrock blinked back tears several times during his remarks. He recalled Bob revealing that he felt as though he was nothing without the Lord.

Ken also recalled that he was frightened at first when he arrived at the Shamrock Boys’ Home. But the love that permeated the place made it feel different than any group home he had visited.

Ken said Bob taught the youths that bad decisions would affect them as well as others around them. Bob would often use sports references – such as football penalties that can derail a team’s scoring opportunities – to illustrate that point.

Ken said he would like to see people follow his adoptive father’s example and be kind to others, even if they are different from themselves.

The family is setting up a foundation for troubled youth in Bob Shamrock’s name. More information is available by calling (775) 384-3302.