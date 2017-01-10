Boy Scout Eagle projects par excellence for Vail HQ

TEMECULA – For many years, Vail Ranch Restoration Association has hosted and provided a number of project ideas for local Boy Scouts needing a community service project worthy of the requirements for their advancement to Eagle Scout. Few have qualified to be declared “par excellence” or superior in every measure.

Beginning in 2015 two young men, members of Boy Scout Troop 148, were in need of such projects. When twins Cole and Rafe Kitchell contacted Darell Farnbach for ideas, he outlined some needs that would assist efforts to restore the Vail Ranch Headquarters complex to its former glory. Cole decided to build seven benches to be placed outside along the south side of the Wolf Store; the benches would be attractive and authentic replacements for the originals that are clearly seen in old photos. His brother Rafe chose to restore an articulating wagon that VRRA had salvaged some years ago. This wagon would be placed at the Vail Headquarters as part of the distinctive old objects on display in the restored landscape.

Recently VRRA received a letter from these two young men, thanking Fambach and VRRA for the opportunity to complete their project requirements for their Eagle Scout honor. As it turns out, part of the requirements for Eagle Scout projects is that they have to raise the funds for any expenses that might be incurred. Both Cole and Rafe managed to receive sufficient donations to allow them to acquire needed materials, but following completion of their projects the leftover funds from both of their projects amounted to $256. Accompanying the thank you letter from Cole and Rafe was a check for these excess funds as a donation to VRRA. These two young men, their projects and the follow through of donating their remaining funds to VRRA, shows that they are Scouts of the highest caliber and are indeed Eagle Scouts par excellence.