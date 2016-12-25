Bradley Bridge Over Salt Creek Project: notice of intent to adopt a Mitigated Negative Declaration released

MENIFEE – The public comment period for the Bradley Bridge Over Salt Creek Project for the proposed Draft Initial Study with Proposed Mitigated Negative Declaration is now open. On Monday, Dec. 12, the city released a “Notice of intent to adopt a negative declaration” for the proposed project. The City of Menifee will be taking public comments from community members on this state-mandated document through Jan. 11, 2017.

The proposed Bradley Bridge Over Salt Creek Project is part of Menifee’s 10-project, $170 million capital improvement program called Menifee Moving. The project will construct a much needed raised bridge over Salt Creek out of the floodplain, providing an additional east/west thoroughfare in the heart of Sun City and replace the low-flowing weather crossing bridge. The project is located along Bradley Road from Potomac Drive to the north and Rio Vista Drive to the south, and has an estimated $12 million construction cost that is not General Fund supported.

Additionally, the proposed project has performed an Initial Study, which has determined that the mitigation measures, no significant environmental impacts would result from the proposed project. Therefore, a Mitigated Negative Declaration (MND) is recommended for adoption.

Community members may submit comments or questions through Jan. 11, 2017 at 5 p.m., to: Carlos E. Geronimo, PE, City of Menifee Senior Civil Engineer 29714 Haun Road, Menifee, CA 92586 or by email at cgeronimo@cityofmenifee.us.

Printed copies of the Draft Initial Study with Proposed Mitigated Negative Declaration (Draft IS/MND) document are available for public review at the following locations:

City of Menifee City Hall, Front Counter – 29714 Haun Road, Menifee, CA 92586

Paloma Valley Library – 31375 Bradley Road, Menifee, CA 92584, Sun City Library – 26982 Cherry Hills, Menifee, CA 92586