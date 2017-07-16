‘Breaking Bad’ actor Dean Norris opens performing arts center in Murrieta

MURRIETA – Dean Norris, a well-known character actor, is opening a performing arts center in Murrieta in July. Norris starred in the iconic series “Breaking Bad,” as well as the CBS Stephen King and Steven Spielberg hit series “Under the Dome.” He is currently starring in the hit TNT drama-comedy “Claws,” as well as the upcoming film “Death Wish” with Bruce Willis.

Norris’s first introduction to the arts came from a local high school group that he joined in his teens, and Norris hopes to provide a similar introduction to the arts to local children in the Murrieta and Temecula area.

Norris’s vision is to create a world-class integrated dance, theater and acting program and to bring together some of the highest quality teachers in the Southern California area. Norris will be actively participating in the acting program, in addition to offering a master class on acting techniques, Sunday, Aug. 13.

N-PAC, the Norris Performing Arts Center, will offer instruction in dance, vocal training, acting, digital arts, creative writing and creative arts such as camera work, editing and YouTube channels. Additionally, N-PAC will offer workshops with entertainment industry professionals. Upcoming workshops include commercial auditions, film and television acting and more.

N-PAC, the Norris Performing Arts Center, is located in Murrieta in a new 11,000-square-foot facility, 41640 Corning Place.

“The city of Murrieta, the Murrieta school district and the city leaders have been incredibly welcoming and helpful to us, and we are honored to help promote arts education in our community,” Norris said.

For more information, contact Shawna Sarnowski at (951) 768-3930, info@N-PAC.com or www.N-PAC.com.