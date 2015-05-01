Heated debate over immigration makes its way back to Murrieta

Hundreds of people made their way to Murrieta for a May Day March from City Hall to the Border Patrol Detention Center on Friday, May 1.
People on both sides of the issue stood outside the building, located on Jefferson Street, chanting about their right to stay and for immigration while those with opposing views held up signs reading “Stop Illegal Immigration” and “Secure the Border.”
“We are going to deport and we are going to stop you in the courts and there ain’t nothing you can do about it,” said James Baca.
Robert Lauten, sporting a bullhorn and holding an American Flag said the country doesn’t need any more poverty.
Meanwhile Emilio Amaya with the San Bernardino Community Services Center led a chant of “The people united, will never be defeated.”
At about 12:30 p.m. the group made their way up Jefferson and walked nearly two miles in the scorching heat to the Border Patrol Station on Madison, with Murrieta Police escorts at their side clearing the way.
The group arrived at their destination to the shouts of protesters.
A rally was scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. and was set to feature numerous speakers including Javierr Hernandez with the Justice for Immigrants Coalition, sponsors of the protest, Emilio Amaya, and Teresa Banuelos from St. Martha’s Catholic Church.
The goal of the march was to raise awareness and support immigration and family unity as human rights, to call for an end to local cooperation with ICE and Border Patrol and to provide education on the Lopez Venegas litigation, a class action lawsuit won by the ACLU last summer.
Valley News Reporter Daniel Lane was on scene and will update this story as more information becomes available,
Not in our house, we kicked your Pomona .. all day today in Murrieta. Your communist group is not welcome in Murrieta today or any time. We don’t welcome America Haters in Murrieta. Take your socialist agenda to Los Angeles. Illegals are Criminals & will be deported. Pick up an American Flag & stand with the U.S.
Guess they have no supporters in thier own community, they have to take children & elderly on a bus tour.
http://youtu.be/lj8jliF1G3M
This reporting is so one sided. To be clear, the Citizens are against illegal immigration, not immigration, there is a difference. The reporter ignores that fact. Like the rest of the world, the USA has immigration laws, all people are welcome if they follow the law. The problem is, the majority of these people think they can jump a fence and get a job, or take advantage of our flawed birthright system, commit crimes, usurp our funds that were intended for the needy, and so on. Mexico has very strict immigration laws that they enforce with an iron fist, try breaking into that country and see what happens to you. The USA must put a stop to illegal immigration, not attempt to appease law breakers.
Too bad you didn’t reveal all the communist, Marxist, and anarchy symbols and flags that were carried by the anti-America protesters on their special day, May Day aka Communist Day. Typical of most worthless media outlets that refuse to give the public the factual story. Thankfully there were several on location to document the truth with photos and video. Anyone with historical knowledge of this day is familiar with the agenda. Even CPUSA (Communist Party USA) celebrated this day as the leading story on their website, sharing well wishes to all their protesting comrades. Americans, on the other hand celebrate the American worker on Labor Day, an official holiday, not Communist Day. In addition I see some of the illegal aliens took their children out of school to celebrate Communist Day. I wasn’t aware that was deemed an excusable absence. Thank you to all the proud Americans who showed up to expose this protest for what it really is.
Right on Diana,,! 🙂
Both Luis and Greg are 100% correct here. I was there too, these protesters are demanding open borders, look at their signs, they don’t want a fair immigration policy, THEY’RE DEMANDING AND TO ICE AND THE BORDER PATROL… My wife and I are American citizens with Latino Heritage. Our parents migrated here LEGALLY. We have no problem with that. What we oppose is ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION! That takes vital resources from our elderly and disabled Veterans. U.S. tax dollars should be use for U.S. citizens not given away to people who hate us.
Communism is a higher and more propelled structure, as indicated by its supporters. Precisely how socialism varies from communism has for quite some time involved level headed discussion, however the refinement lays to a great extent on the communists’ adherence to the progressive communism of Karl Marx