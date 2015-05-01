Heated debate over immigration makes its way back to Murrieta

Hundreds of people made their way to Murrieta for a May Day March from City Hall to the Border Patrol Detention Center on Friday, May 1.

People on both sides of the issue stood outside the building, located on Jefferson Street, chanting about their right to stay and for immigration while those with opposing views held up signs reading “Stop Illegal Immigration” and “Secure the Border.”

“We are going to deport and we are going to stop you in the courts and there ain’t nothing you can do about it,” said James Baca.

Robert Lauten, sporting a bullhorn and holding an American Flag said the country doesn’t need any more poverty.

Meanwhile Emilio Amaya with the San Bernardino Community Services Center led a chant of “The people united, will never be defeated.”

At about 12:30 p.m. the group made their way up Jefferson and walked nearly two miles in the scorching heat to the Border Patrol Station on Madison, with Murrieta Police escorts at their side clearing the way.

The group arrived at their destination to the shouts of protesters.

A rally was scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. and was set to feature numerous speakers including Javierr Hernandez with the Justice for Immigrants Coalition, sponsors of the protest, Emilio Amaya, and Teresa Banuelos from St. Martha’s Catholic Church.

The goal of the march was to raise awareness and support immigration and family unity as human rights, to call for an end to local cooperation with ICE and Border Patrol and to provide education on the Lopez Venegas litigation, a class action lawsuit won by the ACLU last summer.

Valley News Reporter Daniel Lane was on scene and will update this story as more information becomes available,