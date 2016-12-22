BREAKING: HEMET: Popular restaurant, El Patron, destroyed by blaze





Cal Fire/Riverside County firefighters responded to reports of the early-morning blaze at the restaurant at 1:35 a.m.

25 firefighters from seven engine companies were initially dispatched to the fire, according to Cal Fire Riverside County Fire Public Information Officer April Newman. They were assisted by a Breathing Support Unit and a Medic Squad.

Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Hemet and San Jacinto Police Stations responded to the location to assist with crowd and traffic control.

The first arriving engine company reported a large, 3,000 square foot commercial restaurant with heavy smoke and fire showing through the roof.

Firefighters immediately began to mount an aggressive attack against the fire. In spite of their efforts and the intermittent rain, the fire continued to grow.

At 2:30 a.m., Newman updated that the restaurant was fully engulfed in flames and was burning out of control.While firefighters battled the blaze, deputies diverted east and west bound traffic away from the scene of the fire, to ensure the safety of emergency first responders at the scene of the fire.

Two additional engine companies and a truck were were summoned to the scene of the fire as firefighters switched from attack to defensive mode. “Firefighters are battling the fire from the exterior of the building,” Newman explained.

In all, 35 firefighters helped bring the fire under control.

Newman provided another update at 2:55 a.m., stating that firefighters had knocked the blaze down, but not until the restaurant was gutted and destroyed by the fire.

Firefighters were expected to remain on scene for three to four more hours for extensive overhaul and mop up operations.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as they become available.