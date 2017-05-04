BREAKING: HOMELAND: Pedestrian struck, killed on Hwy 74

HOMELAND – Details are still emerging after a pedestrian was fatally struck earlier tonight. The victim was hit while walking in the area of Highway 74 and Juniper Flats Road in the unincorporated community of Homeland, between the cities of Hemet and Perris.

California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire officials were dispatched to the scene of the major-injury, vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision about 10 p.m., after several motorists and witnesses called 911 to report the accident.

Callers told emergency dispatchers a car, described as a blue Chevrolet Camaro, had spun off the roadway, according to a CHP incident log. It was not immediately known if the Chevrolet was involved in the deadly collision or if another vehicle struck a pedestrian.

When emergency first responders arrived at the scene, they found vehicle parts and debris strewn across the road and they located a man down in the roadway. They also located the Chevrolet on the south side of the highway.

Witnesses at the scene reported seeing paramedics performing life-saving measures on the gravely injured pedestrian. In spite of their efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses later reported seeing officials cover the victim’s body.

After the life-saving efforts failed, the body of the victim could be seen in the westbound lanes of traffic near a Valero gas station. A yellow tarp covered the man’s body.

Officials have not released the name of the victim, pending identification of the person’s family.

CHP officers called for the temporary closure of the highway, while they investigated the cause of the crash.

No information was available regarding the driver of the car that struck the pedestrian.

CHP officers are investigating the cause of the deadly collision and have not yet released any information regarding the accident.

This is a developing story. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.