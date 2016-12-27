BREAKING: Menifee continues with shake-up, accepts city manager’s resignation

Menifee City Council voted to accepted Rob Johnson’s resignation from the city manager position during a special called meeting, Tuesday, Dec. 27. Mayor Neil Winter made the announcement following a two and a half-hour closed session with council sans Councilman John Denver who was not in attendance.

Jeff Wyman was named acting city manager until an interim city manager could be appointed or a replacement for Johnson could be found.

Following the termination of former City Manager Bill Rawlings, Johnson was promoted from staff to the position of interim city manager in November 2012 and was appointed to the city manager in February 2014 after a newly elected Scott Mann had taken to the dais.

More recently, Johnson had been subjected to an employee review requested by council after it came to light that he had signed a $12,400 check to pay the current Mayor Scott Mann to attend a leadership seminar at Harvard without council approval. That check was eventually voided.

Mann himself is no stranger to controversy, stepping down as mayor following a failed re-election bid and censure from the council after it was revealed he had entered into a $60,000 settlement with the California Fair Political Practices Commission for campaign violations that included misuse of nearly $45,000 in campaign funds. The announcement was made in October and the FPPC approved the settlement during its Dec. 15 meeting.

The city manager position and city attorney position are the only two public employees Council has the power to hire and terminate.

According to Transparent California, Johnson was paid an annual amount of $261,508 in pay and benefits.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Kim Harris contributed to this story.