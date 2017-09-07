BREAKING: Missing Murrieta woman found deceased on Tenaja Truck Trail

Jennifer Kinsella-Grindle, 41, of Murrieta, has been found deceased, the Riverside County Coroner’s Office has reported. Courtesy photo

The remains of a missing Murrieta woman have been located on Tenaja Truck Trail, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Jennifer Kinsella-Grindle, 41, of Murrieta had been reported missing by her family Aug. 29, hours after her truck was found unattended near the Tenaja Truck Trailhead, in the unincorporated community of La Cresta, an press release from Riverside County Sheriff’s  Department, explained.

“With the assistance of the Murrieta Police Department, deputies attempted to locate the registered owner of the vehicle who was reported to live in the city of Murrieta,” Sgt. Chris Wilson wrote in the release.

According to Wilson, the Murrieta Police Department was unable to contact the owner, but the same evening, received a missing persons report on Kinsella-Grindle, the owner of the vehicle.

“Personnel from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Lake Elsinore Station conducted an extensive search of the Tenaja Truck Trail and did not locate Kinsella-Grindle,” Wilson wrote.

Murrieta Police Officers entered Kinsella-Grindle into the system as a missing person and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department continued to search for her.

Late last week, the agency received a report of the body of a woman located on Tenaja Truck Trail who the Riverside County Coroner, identified Wednesday, Sept. 6, as Kinsella-Grindle.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with expenses and can be accessed online by visiting, www.gofundme.com/jennifer-kinsellagrindle-memorial. Currently, $7,550 of the $15,000 goal has been raised using the site.

Kinsella-Grindle is survived by her husband and three children.

The investigation regarding Kinsella-Grindle’s death is ongoing.  There is no known risk to the public and anyone with any information regarding this incident should contact the Sheriff’s Department Lake Elsinore Sheriff’s Station at (951) 245-3300.

