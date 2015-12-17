BREAKING: TEMECULA: Winchester woman arrested, held without bail in Solana Way murder

UPDATE: Dec. 17, 7 a.m.

Joseph O’Donnell, a 19-year-old man from Temecula, has been named as the victim in the Acacia Apartments homicide on Solana Way, according to Riverside County Sheriff’s office coroner reports.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

UPDATE: Dec. 16, 4 p.m.

The official report on the Solana Way murder investigation has been released by Riverside County Sheriff’s office. Cheyenne Ambriehl Armstrong, a 19-year-old Winchester woman, was arrested on suspicion of murder at the Temecula Acacia Apartments on Solana Way. A 2014 graduate of Temecula Valley High School, Armstrong is being held without bail on charges of Murder with Malice.

“On Tuesday December 15, 2015, approximately 6 a.m., Officers from the Temecula Police Station responded to an unconscious male at the Acacia Apartments located at 29605 Solana Way in the City of Temecula,” Central Homicide investigating officer Sergeant Rob Thompson said. “Upon arrival, officers found a male victim and summoned medical attention. The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Investigators from the Temecula Police and investigators from the Sheriff’s Central Homicide Unit responded and assumed the investigation. It was determined just before 2 a.m., that the victim had a disagreement with Cheyenne Ambriehl Armstrong, a 19 year-old female, who resides in Winchester, in the south east parking area of the complex.

“During the disagreement, Cheyenne used a weapon to deliver a fatal wound,” Thompson said.

Armstrong was booked at the Southwest Detention Center for homicide, murder with malice, and is being held without bail.

This investigation is ongoing and the victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

This story will be updated.

UPDATE: Dec. 16, 10 a.m.

As of this morning, a gun has been overruled as murder weapon by investigators on the Solana Way murder, according to Riverside County Sheriff’s office.

Temecula Homicide Investigators are now researching other weapons which may have inflicted the lethal wound on the deceased, according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Officer Mike Vasquez in an interview today.

“Upon deeper inspection, it appears that the wound from the Solana Way murder victim may have been from some other type of weapon,” Vasquez said. “We are still waiting for release on the type of weapon that was used, as well as the identification of the victim.”

Identification will be released as soon as Next of Kin have been notified.

The Riverside County Coroner’s office, forensics, and Central Homicide continue to investigate this case.

___________________________

UPDATE: Dec. 15, 3 p.m.

Riverside County Sheriff’s have disclosed that the body discovered on Dec. 15 on Solana Way was shot.

“The victim in the Solana Way incident did sustain a gunshot wound,” Officer Mike Vasquez said. The nature of the gunshot wound–whether self-inflicted or otherwise–has not been disclosed at this time.

Identification of the victim is being withheld, pending the notification of next of kin.

More updates will follow as information is released.

__________________________________

ORIGINAL:

A body was discovered at just before 6 a.m. on the 29600 block of Solana Way in Temecula, Riverside County Sheriff’s officer Mike Vasquez reported.

“A report was received of a man down on Solana Way this morning,” Vasquez stated in interview. “Details will be forthcoming as there are investigators currently on scene.”

The Temecula Police Department’s forensics unit is currently investigating at the location. No details about the unidentified male victim have been released.

Anyone with information on the incident, please contact the Temecula Police Department at: 951-696-3000 and ask for investigations unit.