California Highway Patrol offers Start Smart class for teen drivers

TEMECULA – A teenager is killed in a traffic collision every four hours nationwide. That equates to more than 1,870 teenagers killed each year. Another 184,000 teenagers are injured in traffic collisions. These deaths and injuries can be substantially reduced or prevented by eliminating high-risk driving behaviors through education. The California Highway Patrol’s “Start Smart” program can help prevent these tragedies.

The Start Smart program focuses on providing comprehensive traffic safety education classes for teenagers and their parents. Start Smart employs innovative techniques to capture the attention of teenagers and parents, providing a lasting experience. The curriculum includes information on collision statistics, teen driver and passenger behaviors, graduated driver’s license laws, cultural changes in today’s society and the need for stronger parental involvement in a teenager’s driving experience.

The CHP Temecula Area will be conducting a Start Smart class Monday, April 24, at Temecula City Hall Conference Center, 41000 Main Street. The class will be from 6-8 p.m. The class is free to attend, but seating is limited. Contact Officer Mike Lassig at (951) 506-2000 or email MLassig@chp.ca.gov to RSVP.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.