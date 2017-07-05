Campbell receives two Design in Wood donated awards at SD County Fair

Temecula woodworker Peter Campbell entered the San Diego County Fair’s Design in Wood competition and took first place in the Wood Turning – Center Work: Parallel to the Ways of the Lathe category while also being given two donated awards for his project.

Campbell, who has been turning wood for approximately 15 years, used maple wood to carve a hollow vessel he called “Horst.” In addition to his first-place class award, he received the San Diego Wood Turners Annual Award and a San Diego Fine Woodworking Association President’s Award.

Ken Martinez of San Jacinto was the third-place winner in the Model Building – Not to Scale category. He used walnut, yellowheart, and maple to create a submarine with surrounding sea floor he called “Don’t Mess With Texas”.

Eric Giberson of Hemet received fourth place in the Wood Carving – Animals competition for “Buster Bear,” which is a bear on a tree stump and was carved from basswood. Giberson also received two honorable mention awards in the Wood Carving – Human Form category: “Wounded Buffalo Chief” is a bust of an Indian with a headdress and necklace and is made of walnut while “White Feathers” utilized cedar and basswood for the bust of an Indian shaman with feathers in his hair.

Antonio Barrios of San Jacinto took home two ribbons for his Wood Carving – Human Form submissions. “Blue Feather,” a bust of an Indian medicine man, was given fourth place. An honorable mention ribbon was awarded for “Commander Lin Mae,” which is the bust of a Chinese warrior. Barrios used basswood for both sculptures.