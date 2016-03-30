Child bitten by rattlesnake in Lake Elsinore

Cal Fire/Riverside County Firefighters responded to a report of a child bitten by a rattlesnake Sunday, March 27.

The child was hiking in the area of Central and Dexter avenues in Lake Elsinore when the incident occurred, according to a press release issued by the agency.

“Firefighters arrived on scene and confirmed one child was bitten by a rattlesnake,” April Newman, a spokeswoman for the department wrote.

According to Neman, the child was transported to Inland Valley Regional Medical Center, with major injuries.

The press release reported that the hospital did have anti-venom available.