Child bitten by rattlesnake in Lake Elsinore

By on 1 Comment

Cal Fire/Riverside County Firefighters responded to a report of a child bitten by a rattlesnake Sunday, March 27.

The child was hiking in the area of Central and Dexter avenues in Lake Elsinore when the incident occurred, according to a press release issued by the agency.

“Firefighters arrived on scene and confirmed one child was bitten by a rattlesnake,” April Newman, a spokeswoman for the department wrote.

According to Neman, the child was transported to Inland Valley Regional Medical Center, with major injuries.

The press release reported that the hospital did have anti-venom available.

, ,

Child bitten by rattlesnake in Lake Elsinore added by on
View all posts by Kim Harris →

Kim is a 30-plus year veteran in the news business. Winner of three Society of Professional Journalists awards and three Georgia Press Association awards, Kim prides herself on accurate reporting to give readers the news they need to know in a fair and balanced manner.

One Response to "Child bitten by rattlesnake in Lake Elsinore"

  1. Darlene bertel   October 29, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    Me and my grandaughter just saw one in my brothers back yrd,he lives on Dexter in lake elsinore rv park,this rattle snake is huge,it had a very long rattle on it ,it’s still there

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.