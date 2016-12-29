CHP plans New Year’s weekend enforcement campaign

TEMECULA – New Year’s revelers who drink and drive could find themselves under arrest, the California Highway Patrol warned today.

The CHP will initiate its New Year’s “maximum enforcement period” at 6 p.m. Friday, during which all available officers will deploy to catch drunken or drugged drivers, speeders and other traffic violators. The enforcement campaign will continue until late Monday night.

“Driving while impaired is a crime that seriously risks your safety and the safety of those around you,” CHP Commissioner Joe Farrow said. “If you drive while impaired, you could get arrested or worse – be involved in a traffic collision that causes serious injury or death.”

During the same period a year ago, the CHP arrested more than 900 DUI suspects statewide. Twenty-seven people died in collisions on roads under the CHP’s jurisdiction, according to the agency.

The holiday weekend crackdown coincides with an end-of-year anti-DUI campaign involving the Riverside CountySheriff’s Department and multiple municipal law enforcement agencies countywide.

The agencies have been conducting saturation patrols and staffing sobriety checkpoints to catch impaired motorists. Operations will continue until Monday night.