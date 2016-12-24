Christmas Angels show Children of Prisoners they are not alone

Wildomar — Christmas came early for some Southwest Riverside County’s most vulnerable at-risk youth: those whose parent or parents are incarcerated.

A total of 204 children were adopted of which 51 percent were females and 49 percent were males. Sixty percent were Hispanic, 25 percent Caucasian, 10 percent African-American and 5 percent other. Twenty-two percent were ages 14-18, 26 percent were ages 11-13, 38 percent were ages 6-10 and 14 percent were infants to 4 years old.

With the help of several community partners and dedicated volunteers, Bob and Mona Davies of Community Outreach Ministry (COM) hosted their 16th annual Angel Tree® Christmas Party, A Program of Prison Fellowship® Sun/, Dec. 11. COM said they appreciate the Elks Lodge #2591 in Wildomar and Robert Viscardi, Al and Maryann Kuk for their support.

Booths manned by representatives of local organizations such as Vista Community Clinic (VCC), Cops for Kids Inc, Temecula Valley Young Marines, Purses of Heaven, TruConnect, Cynthia Duran of Sewing and Craft Stories, Johnna Hose COM assistant Angel Tree coordinator and Prison Fellowship volunteer headed up registration with Jonay Cordeiro and team from Wells Fargo Central Avenue Branch in Lake Elsinore, Mt. View Church of Wildomar Janice Hare and Jimmy Hsieh of Temecula Sunrise Rotary Club passed out gifts to the exuberant children.

California Highway Patrol officer’ Mike Lassig and staff, sheriff’s deputies, Kevin Ferris and firefighters with the U.S. Department of Forestry brought their fire truck for the children to climb into along with Anthony Beigel, Patrol Captain, Trabuco Ranger District, Cleveland National Forest. Teenage volunteers offered face painting and earned community service credit toward graduation.

“This partnership with the Angel Tree is especially important because we are obviously the ones doing the incarcerating and the kids see us in that light,” said Dave Fontneau, retired Riverside County Sheriff’s Department captain who now serves as a reserve deputy and the executive director of Lake Elsinore-based Cops for Kids Inc.

“This is one opportunity to show them we are there to help them and their families break the cycle of incarceration,” Fontneau said. “With Cops for Kids Inc. as a whole, we are showing them we are positive role models in the community. We do a lot of other things besides just correct bad behavior.”

The Angel Tree program is affiliated with Lansdowne, Virginia, based Prison Fellowship International, which Dr. Mona Davies and her husband, the co-founders of Wildomar’s Community Outreach Ministry, have been partnering with for 16 years. Through Angel Tree, incarcerated parents sign their children up to receive Christmas gifts.

From there, the Davies take the reins. They work year-round to gather donations and gifts, which are presented to local children of prisoners at the annual party.

Between 80 and 100 families are typically invited to the event each year.

“This is going to help,” said Wildomar resident Dawn Sommer, as her 3-year-old daughter, Amira, had a cat’s nose and whiskers painted on her face in glittery pink. “It’s stressful this year. I work parttime at Target.”

The families, including some grandparents raising their grandchildren, were ushered into the banquet room of the Elks Lodge where they were treated to guest speakers, entertainment in a Christmas story theme and a hot spaghetti and meatballs meal served by volunteers.

For Adrienne DeSteuben, whose husband has been incarcerated since 2015, forcing her to take on a fulltime job after being a stay-at-home-mother to their three children for 11 years, the event helped her realize there are others in similar circumstances. “This is a great program,” said DeSteuben, as her children, ages 15, 7 and 5, opened gifts under the Elks’ large Christmas tree. “It is super for family bonding and emotional support. It is nice to know we are not alone.”

There were gifts for the mothers and other female caretakers, too. Purses of Heaven, a local nonprofit run by Debi Cortez of Lake Elsinore, provided each with a new or lightly used handbag containing a wallet, jewelry, perfume and other toiletries. Church Beyond the Walls of Temecula, provided male adult caregivers with new men’s tool kits and bags from Ace Hardware. These men’s bags were also filled with toiletries and socks.

“We are taking care of the undergird, the women who are out there giving of themselves to these children,” Cortez said. “Our whole mission is to remind these women that they are special … and they are not forgotten.”

They thanked the sponsors: Shea, artist from Lake Ozark, Missouri in Temecula; Pamela Velasquez ventriloquist and Luke Gus the red-headed Santa from Menifee; Jacori & Jaelin Neal Brothers, Singing & Acting; Lake Elsinore, Wells Fargo Bank Jonay Cordeiro; Lake Elsinore and Inland Crossroads District; Curves for Women, Romoland; Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District (EVMWD); Massage Envy Murrieta, Menifee and Wildomar; Nike Outlet Store, Lake Elsinore; Wellness & More Murrieta; Dr. Jeff Prais Dental Office, Murrieta; Dr. Mark Jury,Vision Experience, Wildomar; Shear Expression Salon, Wildomar; Ivy Springs Executive Suites; Omega Statistics; King Law Firm; K Little and Associates; Freedom Mortgage Murrieta; State Farm, Julie Ngo, Temecula; Fitness 19 Wildomar; Emily Stitt, Murrieta; Yolanda Burgess Bookkeeping, Murrieta; Norma Brunette Realtor, Vintage Hills Realty; Agape House, Lake Elsinore; Firewerkz Murrieta; J L Property Management, San Clemente; MCS Hemet Valley Mall, LLC, Hemet; Albertsons, Fallbrook; 4 Big Surf, LLC; Sudberry Properties Inc.,San Diego; Target, Calif Oaks and Oceanside; New Life Culinary Creations of Wildomar; and Dalia Smith of Murrieta.