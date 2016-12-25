Christmas Day chimney fire burns home, displaces 2 adults, 5 dogs

SAGE – A chimney fire tore through a two-story home today in Sage, an unincorporated community south of Hemet.

First-arriving crews reported heavy smoke and a fire on the second story of the residence in the 33000 block of Valerio Road.

The flames, reported at 9:25 a.m., were contained to about 75 percent of the 2,000-square-feet home, according to Riverside County firefighters.

No injuries were reported and the American Red Cross was requested to help two adults and five dogs who were displaced.

