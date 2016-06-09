Citizen’s tip in Murrieta leads to arrest of 3 Hemet residents





MURRIETA – Murrieta Police officers arrested three people Monday, June 6 on a variety of narcotics and theft related charges. Officers made the arrests after they received a tip from a citizen at about 9:00 p.m., about suspicious activity occurring inside a parked vehicle.

The 911 caller told City of Murrieta dispatchers the vehicle was parked in the area of 40000 Murrieta Hot Springs Road, according to Murrieta Police Lieutenant Tony Conrad.

Upon arrival, responding officers detained three subjects from inside the parked vehicle. Officers conducted records checks on the three occupants, who were identified as Desiree Florina Amparano, 27, Sean William McConnell, 25, and Ivan Escareno, 36. All three are residents of Hemet.

The check revealed McConnell was on formal probation for robbery and had an extensive criminal history. Escareno was found to be on AB 109 Post Release Community Supervision for possession of stolen property and also had a lengthy criminal history, Conrad explained.

“It should be noted that Escareno is an Assembly Bill 109 probationer,” Conrad said. “AB 109, also known as Post Release Community Supervision, was signed into law in November 2011. The goal of AB 109 is to reduce the California State Prison population. It allows thousands of less serious offenders to remain out of custody and on probation, while they would have previously been eligible for prison.”





Based on the terms of McConnell and Escareno’s probation, officers searched the vehicle the three subjects had been sitting in when they arrived. During their search, officers found heroin, methamphetamine, and narcotics-related paraphernalia.

Additionally, officers discovered 39 pairs of new, designer glasses and sunglasses. Each pair of glasses still had their sales tags attached, leading officers to believe the items might have been stolen.

Officers arrested all three subjects for various charges and they were booked into the Southwest Detention Center.

The eyeglasses located inside the vehicle were forwarded to Murrieta PD’s Detective Bureau for follow-up. Because all the sales tags were still attached, officers believed they would be able to identify where the glasses were taken from and return them to the business they were taken from.

A jail records search revealed Amparano was booked on multiple counts of suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, being under the influence of a controlled substance, providing false information to a peace officer, theft of property and bringing a controlled substance into a jail facility.

Amparano was later transferred to the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning. She remains in jail in lieu of $25,000 bail. Her arraignment was scheduled for this morning, June 9, at the Southwest Justice Center in Murrieta.





McConnell was booked on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and violation of Probation. He was released from jail this morning, June 9, after the District Attorney’s Office chose not to pursue charges against him.

Ivan Escareno was booked on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was cited and released June 7, the morning after his arrest.

“Local communities like Murrieta have felt the effects of Assembly Bill 109. (These arrests) demonstrate the impact of this bill on the citizens of Murrieta,” Conrad continued. “The Murrieta Police Department recognizes the concerns associated with this bill and we continue to proactively arrest the offenders that victimize our residents.”