City of Temecula bans smoking

On April 24, the Temecula City Council banned smoking on much public property and even some private property. It also requires all apartment buildings to provide separate housing for nonsmokers.

Within five years, all apartment buildings are required to make 25 percent of their housing units smoke-free. In addition, a citizen can be arrested on a misdemeanor charge for smoking in public.

Smoking will be permitted in many places, such as private houses, outdoor bars, on sidewalks and in parking lots, said Mayor Chuck Washington. But many places people go to smoke, such as bus stops, commons areas and patios, will be off-limits.

“The public’s right to breathe clean air trumps the public’s right to smoke,” said Councilmember Jeff Comerchero.

City attorney Peter M. Thorson agreed, “The right [to smoke] has just not been established.”

The city council decided to explore the ban at the request of a concerned Temecula citizen, said Washington. The woman had a neighbor who smoked, and the air from his apartment was circulated into hers. The smoke filled her apartment and exacerbated her poor health. She didn’t have the money to move, and the landlords failed to find a solution.

Though other cities have similarly limited smoking, Temecula is the first to mandate non-smoking apartments. “Protecting the health of our citizens is something we’ve been proactive on,” said Edwards.

Though the ordinance passed unanimously, there was some dissent. Councilmember Ron Roberts was concerned about contradictions in the ordinance’s descriptions of infraction. “Every time I read it I find things that don’t make sense,” he said. “It just needs to be rewritten.”

Robert Oder, owner of several apartment complexes in the Temecula area, has voiced concerns about the ban. He believes people have the right to “quiet enjoyment” in their own apartment. He also fears being sued if there are traces of smoke in the building.

“If I move them into a [smoke-free] unit and there’s a little bit of smoke in there and they get sick from that, I’m going to be in a big mess,” said Oder. “The amount it would cost to make [the apartments] smoke-free would make nonsmoking units so expensive they wouldn’t want it anymore.”

Washington questioned the legitimacy of Oder’s concerns. When the federal government required auto manufacturers to put seatbelts in their cars, they said it would be too expensive. “Secondhand smoke kills almost as many people as auto accidents in this country,” said Washington. “It’s time for the government to intervene on behalf of the people.”

Breaking the new smoking laws can result in punishment ranging from a $50 fine to a $1,000 fine and six months in prison. Some places will be exempt from the smoking ban, including cigar lounges, hookah bars and theatrical productions that include smoking as part of the performance. Murrieta, Calabasas, Solana Beach, Santa Monica and San Clemente have all adopted similar bans.

“We will be a smoke-free society, and I look forward to that,” said Comerchero. “We’ve got to start with something.”