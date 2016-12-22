City stalls forward movement of Alberhill Villages, requests study

Lake Elsinore City Council has stalled forward movement of a special election for the Alberhill Villages Initative. The city could have outright adopted the plan, but instead opted to take 30 days to analyze it and its effects at a cost of about $30,000 to the city. With their decision, the fate of the long-troubled development hangs in the balance.

Last week the city announced that the petition submitted garnered enough signatures to qualify for an upcoming special election ballot. The initiative needed 3,056 signatures to qualify, 4,078 signatures were accepted by the County Registrar of Voters.

The initiative came before Council during its Dec. 13 meeting where the council had the ability to approve the initiative outright, set a date for a special election, or request a 30-day study. With the selection of the study, city staff will report back to the council in mid-January, at which time the Council will choose between approving the initiative or setting a special election.

The study will be conducted with the help of a consultant who will analyze the differences between the approved plan and the initiative.

Alberhill Villages, one of the largest development plans ever proposed in the region, was approved by city council in June, despite developer discontent.

If it is built, the 8,024-unit Alberhill Villages project would dwarf just about every mixed-use project in southwest Riverside County. It would be a 2-square-mile city within a city. The development also anticipates 3.8 million square feet of commercial space, rivaling Promenade Temecula. The plan includes 163 acres of open space, 63 acres for a college or university, a 46-acre sports park, community parks of 37 acres and 14 acres and 35 private “pocket” parks of about 1 acre each.

The project would be developed in six phases over a 30-year period.

On March 1, a Castle & Cooke senior vice president sent the city a letter asking that the project be “held in abeyance until further notice.” The letter said “we dispute” several conditions set by the city and indicated “a significant amount of time” would be needed to examine the differences between the city’s position and that of the developer.

Council took over the plan after spending a massive amount of time trying to “jump-start” the initial project which had stalled during the Great Recession. Rather than put Alberhill Villages on hold, Elsinore officials opted to press forward with the pending environmental reviews and complete other steps in the approval process.

Tom Hiltachk, an attorney for the landowner and developer, called the council-approved version “simply unfeasible and unbuildable.” Developer Castle & Cooke then took matters into their own hands, gathering signatures outside of local stores and shopping malls to have the issue placed before voters.

On March 2, an initiative effort was launched by project proponents. The 263-page proposed initiative was replaced by a similar measure about two weeks later. The bid was challenged in court by the city. The city prevailed, but officials say the court case is still pending.

The city released a four-page report April 22 that detailed its stance against the proposed initiative. City officials complain that Castle & Cooke could use unlimited funds promoting an initiative while state laws prevent municipalities from financing voter lobbying efforts.

The dispute prompted city officials to present the plan that was endorsed by planning commissioners to the council June 14. The council hearing came just days after a new initiative request was submitted to the city.

During the Dec. 13 meeting, Councilman Steve Manos said that it had been a longtime coming. He met with Castle & Cooke in 2008 and asked them why they “couldn’t get this done.”

“It’s the same question that I heard residents ask for a number of years,” he said, adding that the story picked up again about two years after he had been elected and became mayor. “I spent a lot of time trying to get this project unstuck. We had some wins and losses there.

Manos said that he wasn’t against the project as a whole.

“I think that when we are sitting and talking about something of this magnitude, we’re converting a mine operation to 8,000-plus homes and a lot of commercial space. You have to be careful about that,” Manos said. “It’s important to go ahead and hold the public’s trust that way, that’s our job.”

Manos said they didn’t know what the impacts for the initiative would be and that he believed spending $30,000 to analyze the fiscal impacts to the city and to find out what it means in several other areas would be a prudent move.

“I think that’s the fairest thing to all parties involved here,” he said.

Councilwoman Natasha Johnson said that everything is being taken into consideration as they make a decision.

“It’s not a yes or no vote,” she said.

After a lengthy discussion, Council voted unanimously to approve the study.

The earliest a special election, which would cost the city an estimated $122,000, would be held is April 2017.