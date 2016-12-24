City of Temecula names Patrick Thomas as interim public works director

TEMECULA – The City of Temecula is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Thomas as the interim public works director effective Monday, Dec. 5. Thomas has strong municipal experience including positions held as public works director for the City of Carlsbad, city engineer and deputy public works director for the City of Newport Beach, director of development services and public works and city engineer for the City of Murrieta, as well as a lengthy tenure with the City of Escondido as director of public works. Thomas is a licensed civil engineer; he has a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from Washington State University, a Master of Public Policy and Administration with emphasis in public works administration from California State University Long Beach, and a Master of Business Administration with emphasis in strategic management and finance from California State University San Marcos.

The Department of Public Works is the city’s largest operating department and includes an annual operating budget of over $20 million plus oversight of a capital improvement program of $353 million. Job responsibilities include engineering, land development, traffic engineering, capital projects administration and maintenance for streets, facilities, parks and landscape.

“We welcome Pat to the City of Temecula family and are very familiar with his experience and resume of work, and look forward to his leadership of our Public Works operations,” City Manager Aaron Adams said.