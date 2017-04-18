City of Temecula Planning Commission and Old Town Local Review Board positions available

TEMECULA – The Temecula City Council invites interested residents of the city of Temecula to apply for one position on the planning commission. The position is for a full three-year term through June 15, 2020.

The Temecula City Council also invites interested residents to apply for two positions on the Old Town Local Review Board. The positions are for full three-year terms through June 15, 2020.

To be a member of the planning commission and the Old Town Local Review Board, it is necessary to be a resident of the city of Temecula and a registered voter at the time the application is submitted.

Application forms are available on the city of Temecula website and in the city clerk’s office. Original completed applications will be accepted at the Temecula Civic Center, 41000 Main Street, in the city clerk’s office through April 30 at 5 p.m. Original completed applications will also be accepted by mail if they are received by the deadline. Mail applications to 41000 Main Street, Temecula, CA 92590.

Additional information is available in the city clerk’s office or by calling (951) 694-6444.