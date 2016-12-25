Congress approves Pechanga water settlement

PECHANGA INDIAN RESERVATION – The United States Congress this past weekend approved the Pechanga Band of Luiseño Indians Water Rights Settlement Act. Written by Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) and Congressman Ken Calvert (CA-42), the Pechanga Band of Luiseño Mission Indians Water Rights Settlement Act was included in broader water resources and infrastructure legislation that was approved by the House of Representatives by a vote of 360-61 and by the Senate with a vote of 78-21. Both votes were held last week. The measure now heads to President Obama for signature.

The Pechanga Band of Luiseño Mission Indians Water Rights Settlement Act authorizes, ratifies, and confirms the settlement agreement by Pechanga, the United States, Rancho California Water District, Eastern Municipal Water District, and Metropolitan Water District first reached in principle in December 2008. The agreement quantifies the Tribe’s reserved water rights in the Santa Margarita River Watershed and provides Pechanga with rights to water that are equal to those that were set forth in the original federal court Fallbrook Decree.

“We are deeply thankful for the final passage of our water rights settlement,” said Tribal Chairman Mark Macarro. “Generations of tribal leaders have fought from the courts to Capitol Hill to protect this vital resource for future generations. Today, it is almost a reality.”

“We thank Senator Barbara Boxer and Congressman Ken Calvert (CA-42) for authoring this critical water settlement, and Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and Congressman Duncan Hunter, Jr. (CA-50) for co-sponsoring,” said Macarro. “We also thank Interior Secretary Sally Jewell, Deputy Interior Secretary Mike Connor, Senior Counselor to the Deputy Secretary of Interior Letty Belin, and the Secretary’s Indian Water Rights Office for all of their efforts.”

The legislation also authorizes necessary infrastructure to guarantee a permanent supply of water to Pechanga through cooperative agreements with local water providers, including Rancho California Water District, Eastern Municipal Water District and Metropolitan Water District. The legislation provides for a coordinated effort by the parties to manage the water within the Santa Margarita Basin that will bring all residents of the Pechanga Reservation a safe and dependable water supply for the future.

“In the face of an ongoing drought where water resources are even more urgent, this settlement provides certainty for Pechanga and our neighbors through cooperative management of this shared resource,” said Chairman Macarro.

As part of the settlement, Pechanga is expected to receive certain federal contributions to satisfy claims that Pechanga has against the United States. Pechanga has agreed to provide a portion of the settlement contribution that it expects to receive from the federal government to the development of water delivery infrastructure to RCWD.

About the Pechanga Band of Luiseño Indians

The Pechanga Band of Luiseño Indians is a federally recognized Indian tribe that has called the Temecula Valley in Southern California home since time immemorial. The Pechanga Indian Reservation was established by presidential executive order in 1882, affirming the Tribe’s sovereign rights and land-base. The Pechanga Band directly employs over 5,000 people and owns and operates the award-winning Pechanga Resort & Casino, the largest gaming facility in the western U.S.