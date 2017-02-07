Continuing rain and gusty winds continue throughout the day, forecasters say

RIVERSIDE – Continuing light rain and gusty winds in portions of Riverside County today could cause problems for motorists during the morning commute, but both are expected to start tapering off this evening.

In a 24-hour period ending at 3 a.m., the low pressure trough had dropped .94 of an inch of rain in Live Oak Canyon; .62 in Agave Hill; .56 in Pine Cove and Vista Grande; .47 in Idyllwild; .44 in Keenwild; .39 in Garner Valley; .37 in Sage; .36 at Lake Matthews; .35 in Murrieta and Norco; .27 in Hemet Valle Vista and Temecula; .23 at the Riverside Airport; .21 in Cranston; .20 in French Valley, Perris, Pinyon Pines and Poppet Flat; .19 at Skinner Lake; .18 in Anza and on Mount San Jacinto; .17 in Clark; .15 in Gilman Hot Springs; .11 in Beaumont; .08 in Portrero Canyon; .04 in Cabazon; and .01 at Vail Lake, according to the National Weather Service.

Additional precipitation totals expected throughout the day range from a hundredth to a quarter of an inch in the Inland Empire to up to three-quarters of an inch in the mountains. The Coachella Valley will likely stay dry, according to the NWS.

Forecasters said the drizzle and light rain could lead to slow downs during the morning commute, but the precipitation would ease up and become more sparse tonight. The showers are expected to dissipate altogether overnight.

Strong winds could also lead to difficult driving conditions through passes and along some deserts highways through this evening.

A wind advisory remains in effect until 10 p.m. for the mountains and the San Gorgonio Pass zone, which includes the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs. Wind gusts of 35 to 50 miles per hour are expected in most of the

affected areas, but gusts could reach 50 to 60 mph over mountain ridges and along desert slopes. The Coachella Valley was not included under the advisory although sustained wind speeds of 15 to 25 are in the forecast, along with gusts of up to 40 mph.

Building high pressure is expected to usher in drier and warmer weather Wednesday and Thursday, but another storm may deliver another round of gusty winds and rain Friday into the weekend. The upcoming storm is poised to drop a quarter to half an inch of rain in the northern Inland Empire, half an inch to an inch in the mountains and less than a tenth of an inch in the deserts, according to the weather service.