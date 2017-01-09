County Bar Association names Judicial Officer and Attorney of the Year

The Southwest Riverside County Bar Association has just named the 2016 Judicial Officer of the Year and the 2016 Attorney of the Year.

Commissioner Bradley Snell was selected as the Judicial Officer of the Year. Snell is a hearing officer in Hemet presiding over a family law court where he rules in child custody issues, child and spousal support, restraining orders and property division.

Snell has been serving in family law for six years; prior he presided in criminal and juvenile dependency courts. Since December 2007, he has presided over the highly successful Family Preservation Court, a yearlong drug treatment program for addicts with children.

Before becoming a commissioner in 2007, Snell served as a deputy district attorney in Riverside County.

The Southwest Riverside Attorney of the Year is Robin Johnson, who has practiced criminal defense since 1961. Johnson provides defense services for traffic citations to serious strike crimes. She also handles DUI’s, drug, theft, juvenile and white collar crime cases.

Johnson said her “mission is to debunk the negative image of attorneys that some people have.” Johnson volunteers as an ambassador with the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce and is also their membership committee chairman. She is a frequent power networking panelist and annually serves on the committee for the highly popular Women in Business event that attracts 400 women each year.

Johnson enjoys having people shadow her in court and is the attorney mentor for the city of Temecula’s summer legal intern program. She also gives free legal advice at the legal clinics and law days held at the Ronald H. Roberts Public Library in Temecula.