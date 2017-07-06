County grand jury prepares for year ahead

RIVERSIDE – The Riverside County Grand Jury impaneled to serve for the next 12 months, scrutinizing government operations and performing other watchdog tasks, will begin training next week.

The 19-member civil grand jury was selected during a drawing last week, followed by a swearing-in ceremony, at the Riverside Historic Courthouse. It will convene for workshops on Monday. Six alternates designated to step in should one of the regular jurors fall ill or request to be excused also will be involved in the training.

The 2017-18 jury was culled from 55 applicants who submitted their names between January and March.

They are:

— Kimberly Bohlen;

— Barbara Bontjes;

— Jolyne Booker;

— Donald Cato;

— Richard Davin;

— Glenn Dunagan;

— Daniel Farley;

— Leonard Flemons;

— Nora Hackett;

— Herbert Higgins;

— Sara Lipchak;

— Beverly Mays;

— Robert McCarty;

— Michael McDonald;

— Josephine Murphy;

— Rosa Peters;

— Ruthan Smith;

— William Tarpai; and

— Ann Wrightman.

The grand jury investigates citizen complaints about government agencies and conducts inquiries of its own.

Panelists are not salaried, but do receive a small per diem payment to cover expenses and are compensated for travel. They rely on the county’s presiding judge for legal assistance but are otherwise generally free to pursue whatever interests them.

In the past, juries have investigated complaints against the District Attorney’s Office, Department of Mental Health, Department of Animal Services and the Office of the Registrar of Voters.

In 2014, jurors uncovered numerous irregularities in how the Board of Supervisors managed discretionary funds allotted to each supervisor, prompting several board policy changes to increase transparency.

The application period for nominations to the 2018-19 grand jury will start in January. More information is available here: http://www.riverside.courts.ca.gov/grandjury/grandjury.shtml .