County supervisors to consider trash collection fee increase

RIVERSIDE – Riverside County supervisors will hold a final hearing Tuesday to consider whether to increase fees for trash collection in unincorporated communities.

According to Department of Environmental Health Director Steve Van, the four waste haulers under contract with the county – Burrtec Waste, CR&R Inc., Desert Valley Disposal and Waste Management Inc. – are seeking a 2 percent hike in fees to keep pace with inflation.

Van Stockum characterized the increase as relatively small, adding an average 52 cents per month to residents’ bills.

The Board of Supervisors adjusts refuse retrieval rates virtually every year. In the past, adjustments have been as high as 3 percent.

The board’s first hearing on the current proposed rate hike was on June 13.

In 2015, a .7 percent hike became a hotly debated issue after several Mead Valley residents complained to the board that Waste Management was tacking extra charges onto their bills after their properties were designated “hard-to-serve,” even though the homes were not on hillsides or in isolated locations.

Supervisor Kevin Jeffries demanded answers from the company, whose spokeswoman admitted “errors.” Within two months, more than 750 residences were reclassified to remove the additional cost burdens.

Waste collection for the county occurs in what are known as “franchise areas,” which currently number 11 and encompass communities such as Cabazon, Desert Center, East Hemet, Lakeland Village, Thermal and Thousand Palms.

The inflationary adjustments to fees are based on fluctuations in the consumer price index for the Los Angeles metropolitan area between Jan. 1 and Dec. 30, 2016.

Most residents pay between $18.28 and $33.57 per month for service, according to county officials.

The cost band for commercial accounts is $72 to $1,817 per month. Businesses are also in store for a 2 percent hike. Account-holders are generally billed quarterly.