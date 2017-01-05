UPDATED: LAKE ELSINORE: Crash involving big rig and bus on I-15, sends one to hospital

LAKE ELSINORE – One person was injured today when the driver of a big rig lost control and crashed into a tour bus on southbound I-15 just north of Diamond Drive, California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Lassig said.

The incident, which was reported about 9:20 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, occurred when the big rig, which did not have a trailer attached, was in the No. 3 lane going about 55 mph.

“There was a tour bus traveling in the No. 2 lane, slightly ahead of the big rig at 55 miles per hour,” Lassig said. “These two vehicles were approaching the diamond drive offramp exit and at that particular time the Diamond Drive offramp was backing up with traffic.”

Lassig said the big rig driver lost control of his vehicle after applying his brakes “a little too hard” and making an “unsafe turn.”

According to Lassig, the big rig then hit the right rear area of the tour bus forcing it to lose control and collide into the center divider wall and partially block the No. 1 lane.

“The big rig tractor came to rest in the center divider facing the wrong way and the tour bus came to rest, partially blocking the No. 1 lane,” Lassig said.

Before emergency personnel responded, the big rig driver was able to turn his vehicle to face the right direction within the center divider and the tour bus driver was able to move the bus into the center divider clearing the No. 1 lane.

“It was only blocked for a short amount of time,” Lassig said, adding that there were only three people on the tour bus.

“”One was transported to Inland Valley Medical Center with a minor complaint of pain injuries,” Lassig said. “The big rig driver was uninjured.”

Both vehicles were able to be driven off the freeway.

A second, single vehicle collision occurred immediately after the initial collision when the driver of a Honda Civic observed the collision of between the big rig and the truck and while taking evasive action, lost control of the vehicle and collided with the center divider wall.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was also transported to Inland Valley Medical Center, Lassig said.

The California Highway Patrol would like to remind all motorists to slow down, be a defensive driver and always buckle-up,” Lassig said.