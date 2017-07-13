Deadline for county property owners to claim tax refund money owed approaches

RIVERSIDE – Riverside County property owners have until Aug. 1 to file a claim for tax refunds that they may be owed from five or more years ago, Treasurer-Tax Collector Don Kent said today.

According to Kent, $522,875 in refunds from 2012 and prior tax years is waiting to be claimed.

A total of 564 individuals and businesses are listed on the treasurer-tax-collector’s website as eligible to receive the funds. Amounts range from about $12 to more than $45,000.

The Board of Supervisors will vote at the end of August or early September on whether to transfer the money into the general fund, or extend the claims deadline beyond Aug. 1.

In previous years, the board postponed action on transfers to give prospective recipients additional time to file a claim. This year, Kent and board Chairman John Tavaglione began circulating notices in April about the availability of the unclaimed funds. Since then, several dozen claims have been filed.

Under state law, the county is only obligated to hold the unclaimed money for four years before it becomes county property.

According to Kent, most of the refunds stem from changes in the property tax roll that occurred after a payment had been mailed, resulting in savings to the taxpayer.

When the Office of the Treasurer-Tax Collector sends a refund check and it’s returned, it’s placed in a holding account.

A complete list of individuals and businesses eligible for refunds can be found at:

http://www.countytreasurer.org/TaxCollector/UnclaimedMoney/PropertyTaxUnclaimedRefund.aspx.