Diamond Valley Band gives a special performance to Hemet couple

HEMET – The annual Hemet Christmas parade was full of holiday cheer as residents sat along Florida Avenue to watch the various floats and performances. However, a true act of holiday spirit happened Friday, Dec. 2, when the Diamond Valley Middle School band gave an impromptu performance to a Hemet couple.

On Friday, Diamond Valley’s office clerk received a phone call from a local resident. Larry Denn told the clerk his wife, Sandy, has really been enjoying listening to the band practice for the parade. Larry informed the clerk that Sandy is paralyzed, housebound and unable to attend the parade, and therefore she will miss their performance.

Melissa Torres, Diamond Valley’s band and orchestra director, said she was touched by this news and decided to bring the performance to her. Torres reached out to Denn to ask if this idea was OK. He agreed and said that his wife would truly appreciate the special performance.

As the final bell rang for the day, the Diamond Valley Band prepared for their march. Torres and her students marched to the Denn house and began playing for them.

“It was an emotional performance, because you could feel their gratitude,” Torres said. “The students were thrilled to have performed for the Denn’s and do something special for their community.”

The simple gesture from Torres and her students was so sweet it made her cry, Sandy Denn said. “They made my Christmas so nice,” she said. She was also happy that her neighbors were able to enjoy the performance as well. She said many neighbors came outside to enjoy the impromptu concert.