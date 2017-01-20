DoD identifies Army casualty as Hemet man

An Army soldier from Hemet was killed in a noncombat related incident, the Pentagon announced Saturday, Jan. 14.

Spc. John P. Rodriguez died Jan. 12, while “supporting U.S. Army Central (Command)” as a combat engineer in Kuwait as part of Operation Inherent Resolve at the time of his death, according to Gil Telles, an Army spokesman. The operation comprises of a U.S.-led campaign against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

“The Sapper Steel Battalion has lost one of its finest Soldiers this week. RIP – SPC John P. Rodriguez, a post on the 2nd Engineer Battalion Facebook page read. “A son, a husband, and a friend to everyone around him, ‘Rod’ was an amazing person that we all loved. Our most heartfelt condolences go out to his family back home.”

According to a press release issued by The Department of Defense, Rodriguez was supporting U.S. Army Central Command in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

“The incident is under investigation,” the release reported.

“Our Army family will keep all of them in their prayers and never forget this outstanding patriot,” the Facebook post reads. “Rod touched the lives of so many of our Soldiers and Veterans over the last couple of years in the unit.”

A 2E Memorial Ceremony in Rodriguez’s honor was held at Camp Patriot Sunday, Jan. 15, at 3 p.m. in the Engineer Quad. A ceremony for the families will be held at Fort Bliss in the near future, according to the post.

Rodriguez had been assigned to the 2nd Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, of the 1st Armored Division. The division is headquartered at Fort Bliss, Texas.

Calls to the Army Public Affairs Office were not returned by the time of this posting