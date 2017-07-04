Dudley recognized for 10 years of service to Murrieta

Outgoing Murrieta City Manager Rick Dudley was recognized at the city’s June 20 council meeting.

Dudley was honored with a mention during the meeting’s invocation, awards from local elected officials, his own commemorative street sign and of course, some kind words from city councilmembers.

Dudley has served Murrieta as city manager since Nov. 19, 2007, making his the longest tenure of anyone to hold that office since the city incorporated in 1991. A graduate of San Diego State University, he is a 35-year veteran of city administration, having worked previously for the cities of Escondido and Vista.

Dudley stewarded the city through the Great Recession, during which time the city’s budget took a 25 percent hit, councilman Randon Lane pointed out.

“It was Rick Dudley’s leadership that took us through that difficult time financially,” Lane said. “If you talk to anyone in the community, I would dare say that unless they were very engaged and involved, they wouldn’t know we took a 25 percent cut to our budget. Our fire department was still going, our police department was still going, our city services were still going. And that’s a difficult task.”

Despite the city’s financial woes, Dudley has overseen many new projects, including the Los Alamos Road overpass, the California Oaks Road interchange, the new city hall, the Carmax dealership and many others.

Mayor Rick Gibbs presented Dudley with a proclamation honoring his service and many of these accomplishments.

“Folks, you can applaud for Mr. Dudley,” Gibbs told the audience, prompting standing ovations from many.

“Mr. Dudley, we have been together a long time,” Gibbs, who’s served on the city council since 2005, said. “And the things that strike me most about you are both your integrity and your long-term strategic thinking. This is a man who has devoted his life and given his love – his second love – to the city of Murrieta.”

Councilman Kelly Seyarto, who left the council in 2006 and has since returned, said given the number of uncompleted projects when he left office, he never expected all of them to be completed.

“All of these things that they talk about in the proclamation were all done during a recession,” he said. “That doesn’t come without great leadership.”

Dudley also received proclamations from the offices of Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez, R-Lake Elsinore and state Senator Jeff Stone, R-Riverside County, as well as small gift from city resident Barbara Nugent, a familiar face at city council meetings.

She said during the recession, she had the idea of organizing, with the city’s help, a group to do gardening work in yards that had fallen into disrepair, only to be told “no” by councilmembers.

“Well, I talked to Rick Dudley, and he said we’d have a meeting,” she said.

When the meeting happened, Nugent said she was given 13 waste bins for her cleanup project.

“In that room, my cleanup campaign started for this city. We cleaned up 207 yards, and kept them cleaned up for over two years because of you,” she told Dudley.

Nugent presented him with her token of appreciation—a gardening tool.

“I thought that probably he’ll have more time to work in the yard now that he’s retired,” she said.

Dudley will be retiring at the end of the month to be replaced by current assistant city manager Kim Summers.