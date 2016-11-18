Economic Outlook, ‘The Future of Southern California is Murrieta’

“The future of Southern California is Murrieta,” said Bruce Coleman, Economic Development Director for the city of Murrieta at the recent 2016 Murrieta Economic Outlook. Coleman was just one of a panel of eight local leaders sharing their views on real estate, education, health care, public safety and economic development.

Local business and civic leaders, chamber members, residents and entrepreneurs attended the annual event. Breakfast was provided by New Life Culinary Creations.

Real estate:

Gene Wunderlich, Government Affairs Director for the Southwest Riverside County Association of Realtors, reported that housing sales for the year are up 6 to 7 percent and median home prices are up 5 to 6 percent. Inventory (supply is at 2-3 months) has been down for the past three years, helping to fuel the rise in prices. Although prices had dropped 42 percent due to the recession, they have rebounded nicely with the median price of homes rising from $254,000 in 2010 to $385,000 in 2016, representing a healthy gain in equity for homeowners.

“We are one of the most underbuilt counties in California,” said Wunderlich, “short of demand by about 65,000 homes. Our housing affordability is only 41 percent in Riverside County compared with 13 percent in San Francisco where the median price of homes is $1.4 million. Rising prices in both home sales and rentals make it hard on the workforce.”

Wunderlich said that “economic growth is painfully slow at 2 percent annually,” but that job growth at 3.2 percent is just behind Silicon Valley (3.8 percent).

Despite the uncertainty of socio-economic and political factors, Wunderlich expects a 1.4 percent growth in residential home sales and a 4.3 percent increase in median prices.

Education:

Patrick Kelly, Superintendent of the Murrieta Valley Unified School District, gave an extremely positive report on local schools. MVUSD serves almost 23,000 students in 11 elementary schools, four middle schools, three comprehensive high schools and one alternative high school. The district employs 2,180 full-time employees.

The schools are ranking at the top in Riverside County in academic achievement, graduation rates and college readiness. MVUSD is one of only 11 out of approximately 1,000 school districts recognized as a CBEE Honor Roll District with 13 schools named as CBEE Honor Roll Schools, 12 Distinguished Schools, and four California Gold Ribbon Schools. CBEE is the Campaign for Business & Education Excellence. He cited a robotics team is top in the nation and a Virtual Enterprise team is third in the nation.

According to Kelly, the district’s top three priorities are to increase student engagement and achievement, expand access to Career Technical Education opportunities, and to expand access to visual and performing arts.

They are actively seeking “to create a systematized way that students connect with the business community” and they are exploring programs with the Murrieta Chamber of Commerce.

“Every second-grader will get to learn ballroom dancing,” said Kelly.

Health care:

Brad Neet, CEO of Southwest health care Systems, shared his organization’s mission of “Building Relationships That Touch the Heart.” SWHCS has 240 beds, a Level II Trauma Center, Pediatric Emergency Center, a DaVinci® Surgical Robot, a Bariatric Surgery Center of Excellence, and the largest birthing center in the Valley with a Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. SWHCS employs more than 500 doctors and 1,400 employees with an annual payroll of over $102 million. They pay local sales tax of over $1.38 million.

Last year they had more than 100,000 emergency room visits and 16,000 admissions.

“We need to move from competitor-centric to customer-centric and align our inventories accordingly,” said Neet.

Peter Baker, VP of Business Development for Loma Linda University Health System, reported that Loma Linda serves 1.5 million patients each year. Loma Linda has 15,000 employees, 5,000 students, and 750 resident physicians in six hospitals, eight schools and 10 institutions. It has over 800 physicians in 67 specialties.

As part of their “Vision 2020” program, Loma Linda is building a new adult hospital and a new children’s hospital. They are utilizing local contractors as much as possible to stimulate the local economy. They also are a key supporter of Abbott and spend $3.6 million annually for medical supplies with Medline.

“There is a lack of physician coverage in our community,” said Baker, “There are 346 primary care doctors and there should be 1,000. There are 38 pediatricians and there should be 100.”

“Kaiser Permanente, founded in 1945, is one of the largest nonprofit health care providers with more than 10.6 million members in the program,” said Vita Willett, Sr VP, Area Manager for Kaiser Foundation, Health Plan and Hospitals.

Locally, Kaiser has 680 physicians and 5000 employees in Riverside and Moreno Valley. The Murrieta campus in fall 2017 will have 200 physicians and 1500 employees. The new 35-acre campus, just north of Loma Linda University Medical Center-Murrieta, will start with a medical office building as Phase I. They have 25-year entitlements for complete build-out.

Willett expounded on the use of technology in the medical field including integrated medical records, telemedicine and artificial intelligence.

Public safety:

Sean Hadden, Chief of Police for the Murrieta Police Department, emphasized his department’s mission of working together in partnership with the community to provide a high level of public safety and education. MPD currently has 94 sworn officers and 42 staff.

Hadden acknowledged Murrieta’s ranking as the second-safest city in the nation based on FBI crime statistics for cities with at least 100,000 population. Violent crimes (murders, forcible rapes, robberies and aggravated assaults) have been steadily declining in Murrieta from 122 in 2005 to 99 in 2009 to 68 in 2015.

However, Hadden voiced concerns on the effects of Proposition 47 (reducing certain felonies – specifically drugs and commercial burglaries – to misdemeanors) and AB 109 (providing for early release of prisoners to reduce prison overcrowding) on the recent crime in Murrieta.

“Many of these offenders are aware of the thresholds and know they will be back on the streets in no time,” he said.

According to Hadden, property crimes increased 16.7 percent between 2014 and 2015; violent crimes increased 15.94 percent. Violent crimes are down 9 percent so far this year.

Hadden also outlined the numerous programs that the MPD is involved with including Citizens’ Academy, Explorer Program, Ride-Along, Volunteer program as well as youth programs, like the Police Activities League.

Economic development:

“The City Council gave me one mandate: to aggressively pursue economic development,” said Coleman, “The City of Murrieta currently has a population of 114,000, median age of 34, 25 percent with a college degree, high family income, great schools, affordable housing, good quality of life, and room to grow. The city is business-friendly located in the center of Southern California with access to seven airports and a population of over 24 million within 90 miles.”

“We want to become a regional job center focused on health care, STEM and growing small businesses,” said Coleman. “We are forming partnerships to develop skilled workforces.”

In addition to the hospital facilities, Coleman noted the planned health care investments of Rady Children’s Hospital, Anthem Memory Care, Renaissance Villages, Health Care Resort of Murrieta, HealthSouth and Granite Rehabilitation.

Investments by the hospitality industry include Comfort Inn, Hampton, Residence Inn, Courtyard by Marriott and Holiday Inn Express.

Food and Beverage investments include Baron’s Market, Downtown Public, Golden Corral, Le Grange Grill and Cellars, 8-Bit Brewing, Electric Brewing Company, Inland Wharf Brewing Company. Some are slated for Downtown Murrieta development.

New retailers include Marshall’s, CVS and Sleep Train.

Coleman also noted companies involved in manufacturing such as iA Robotics and innovation like aerospace and medical devices.

Citing a 1 percent vacancy rate, Coleman stressed the need for business park development.

“Our Innovation Center represents our commitment to entrepreneurship,” said Coleman. “It provides entrepreneurship training and resources, UC Riverside technology transfer, Tech Coast Ventures, seed capital fund.

“Murrieta is benefiting from over $50 million in direct foreign investment,” said Coleman. The city has hosted delegations from two dozen countries and has established partnerships with the U.S. Department of Commerce and other trade organizations. “We hope to grow locally by exports.”

Lastly, Coleman described three infrastructure projects: the I-215 / Keller interchange, Whitewood Road, and the Clinton Keith Extension to Winchester Road.

“Why Murrieta?” asked Coleman, “Because it is the future of Southern California!”