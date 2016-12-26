El Patron employees offered workshop and assistance

HEMET – A “rapid response” free informational workshop for El Patron Restaurant employees who were displaced by the recent fire, is set for Tuesday, Dec. 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Workforce Development Center, 749 N State Street in Hemet.

The workshop will include applying for Unemployment Insurance Benefits, information on other community assistance programs such as temporary mortgage assistance, rental assistance, overview of services provided by the Workforce Development Center & Employment Development Department, resume assistance, job leads & referrals to local employers currently hiring, and one-on-one appointments with career coaches.

El Patron Restaurant caught fire early Thursday morning Dec. 22, and was fully engulfed. According to reports from Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department, the damage is significant and will require extensive repairs.

Employees are encouraged to RSVP for the workshop. However, RSVPs are not required. Contact Olga Cornejo, ocornejo@rivcoeda.org or call (951) 781-3528 for more information.

“I applaud the EDD and EDA’s rapid response to this incident which will have a significant impact on the restaurant’s employees and families,” stated Riverside County Third District Supervisor, Chuck Washington.

The workshop is being coordinated by Riverside County EDA and EDD. Hemet is part of Riverside County’s Third District.