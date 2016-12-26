El Patron employees offered workshop and assistance

By on No Comment

HEMET – A “rapid response” free informational workshop for El Patron Restaurant employees who were displaced by the recent fire, is set for Tuesday, Dec. 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Workforce Development Center, 749 N State Street in Hemet.

The workshop will include applying for Unemployment Insurance Benefits,  information on other community assistance programs such as temporary mortgage assistance, rental assistance, overview of services provided by the Workforce Development Center &  Employment Development Department,  resume assistance, job leads & referrals to local employers currently hiring,  and one-on-one appointments with career coaches.

El Patron Restaurant caught fire early Thursday morning Dec. 22, and was fully engulfed. According to reports from Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department, the damage is significant and will require extensive repairs.

Employees are encouraged to RSVP for the workshop. However, RSVPs are not required. Contact  Olga Cornejo, ocornejo@rivcoeda.org  or call (951) 781-3528 for more information.

“I applaud the EDD and EDA’s rapid response to this incident which will have a significant impact on the restaurant’s employees and families,” stated Riverside County Third District Supervisor, Chuck Washington.

The workshop is being coordinated by Riverside County EDA and EDD. Hemet is part of Riverside County’s Third District.

, , , , ,

El Patron employees offered workshop and assistance added by on
View all posts by Kim Harris →

Kim is a 30-plus year veteran in the news business. Winner of three Society of Professional Journalists awards and three Georgia Press Association awards, Kim prides herself on accurate reporting to give readers the news they need to know in a fair and balanced manner.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Comments Protected by WP-SpamShield Spam Blocker