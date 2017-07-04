Elks celebrate Flag Day with ceremony, presentation

LAKE ELSINORE – Lake Elsinore/Wildomar Elks Lodge No. 2591 celebrated Flag Day at the lodge at an open meeting Tuesday, June 13. Michael Cain, acting as Exalted Ruler, welcomed all to the event and led all in the singing of “The Star Spangled Banner.” Next, he read a special ritual set up by the Grand Lodge as he and other lodge officers narrated the significance of the flag, love of country and the Elks relationship to the flag and what it represents.

Larry Ryan, Lodge Scouting chairman, gave a history of the flags of the United States from before the Revolutionary War until the present as Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts carried the flags into the lodge room and posted them.

The Elks were the first group to come up with the idea of a Flag Day in 1907. June 14 was chosen as the day, and the Grand Lodge made the observance mandatory for all lodges in 1911. President Truman signed Public Law 205 Aug. 3, 1949, designating June 14 as Flag Day.

After his presentation, everyone sang “God Bless America” followed by a special prayer recited by Bette Hamilton, Acting Lodge chaplain. Cain concluded the ceremony and invited everyone to the lodge’s social quarters for refreshments.

In other news, the Temecula Young Marines held their annual Bingo Fundraiser at Lake Elsinore/Wildomar Elks Lodge No. 2591 Saturday, May 27.

Their staff members directed the bingo, and over 120 bingo players were present. A potluck was prepared by the parents of Young Marines. There was also a fundraising raffle held. Some of the adult winners also donated their winnings to the Young Marines. A total of $7,000 was raised by the Bingo Fundraiser.