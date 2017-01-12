Elks participate in CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive

Temecula Valley Elks Lodge No. 2801 and the California Highway Patrol Temecula area office participate in CHiPs for Kids toy drive to give gifts to needy children in the local community. Pictured from left are Officer Bill Strom, Elks Lodge members Ken Hauer and Bob Walker and Lt. Brian Gonzales. Courtesy photo 
TEMECULA – This year the Temecula Valley Elks Lodge No. 2801 participated in the CHiPs for Kids toy drive sponsored by the California Highway Patrol Temecula area office. All toys donated will be delivered to needy children in the local area. Elk members and friends donated over 50 different toys. Due to their help, the toy drive was a huge success and greatly appreciated by the California High Patrol.

