Elsinore council gives green light to Canyon Lake housing project

On January 23, the Lake Elsinore City Council voted unanimously to approve a controversial 302-home residential project on about 245 acres in its newly expanded sphere of influence. Technically, the property still remains in the unincorporated community of Wildomar until an annexation hearing by the Riverside County Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) determines otherwise. LAFCO is charged with the responsibility of determining community boundaries, the formation of new government entities and “encourage planned, well-ordered, efficient urban development.” The trek of the developer, Trumark Companies of south Orange County, has taken over a year toward its final goal of removing the future Canyon Hills Estates development from Wildomar and placing it within the city limits of Lake Elsinore.

The proposed development is bounded by Hemlock Street to the north, Pine Avenue to the east, Crooked Arrow Drive and Crab Hollow Circle to the south and west. Primary access roads into the development will be Canyon Hills Drive, Navajo Springs Road and Lost Road. It includes 238 single-family homes on an average lot size of 9,219 square feet, 64 high-density units adjacent to Cottonwood Canyon Road, a 5.4-acre public park and about 150 acres of rugged open space.

John Flanigan of Canyon Lake has owned one of the two properties since the close of escrow on December 15, 1976, before deciding to sell it to Trumark Companies. He described how his family cherished the property, but changes inevitably occur. “We’re proponents of this project,” he said. “In your hands, this change is coming. I submit to you, this change is a good change.” Trumark representatives filed an application for annexation in October 2005 on the grounds that the future residents of the housing tracts will be better served by the public amenities of Lake Elsinore.

About two dozen local residents including representatives of Wildomar Incorporation Now (WIN), Wildomar Land Development Review, The Butterfield Multi-Use Trails Committee and Wildomar landowners residing in the isolated rural communities adjacent to the property and others appealed again to the council to reject the proposal. Several issues were raised such as impacts to the environment, incorporation boundaries, overcrowding of local schools and traffic issues, among others. A lawsuit was also filed by a group called Wildomar and Lake Elsinore Residents for Responsible Growth on May 11 and is pending in Riverside County Superior Court. The group is asking the court to overturn the city council’s initial approval of Trumark’s project and require the city to prepare a thorough Environmental Impact Report, among other relief. A petition of approximately 700 Lake Elsinore residents against the project was also circulated last year.

WIN President Bob Cashman cited the disruption of Wildomar’s boundaries just as the community is heading for the finalization of its incorporation efforts by LAFCO and an anticipated cityhood vote in November. WIN vowed to continue their opposition to the redrawing of the 20-year-old boundary lines between Wildomar and Lake Elsinore despite previous failed attempts in front of the council in a 4-1 vote in April 2006, the Planning Commission in February 2006 which resulted in deadlock and last week’s approval of the developer’s specific plan and tentative tract map.

WIN Director Bridgette Moore surmised Trumark approached Lake Elsinore in order to avoid current county zoning regulations in order to build more units and reap a greater return on its investment.

She said that the importance of the developer’s rights have been discussed but she said, “What about the property owners who were already there? They bought their property there the way it was zoned. They also have rights.”

The city prepared a draft Environmental Impact Report in November 2006 addressing a myriad of issues from the preservation of oak trees on the property to the sensitivity toward potential Indian artifacts that may rest on the property but transportation impacts to residents and their schoolchildren were of major concern. In September 2005, Trumark purchased a two-acre unimproved lot in the next-door community of Oak Springs in Wildomar. The lot’s new purpose was to provide access to Trumark’s subdivision through Navajo Springs Road, an unpaved road privately maintained, neighbors have said, for over 40 years. Ownership of the road may be challenged, they said, to prevent the development from changing the rural atmosphere of their community.

In response to the draft EIR, Deputy Director of the Riverside County Transportation Department Juan Perez also cited concerns of adding “development traffic to currently unimproved roads in the county,” such as Lost Road (via Navajo Springs Road) and Cottonwood Canyon as shortcuts to Lemon Street, Bundy Canyon Road, the I-15 and I-215 freeways in a December 2006 letter. Accordingly, City Engineer Ken Semaulo was asked by the council to address and solve the transportation issues with the county departments, Riverside County Transportation Commission, Wildomar Chamber of Commerce President Rick Estes and city staff.

Ultimately, the city council voted to approve the general plan amendment, the Canyon Hills Estates Specific Plan, draft EIR and tentative tract map. The general consensus was the city addressed many of the residents’ concerns by incorporating mitigating solutions to the potential impacts of the proposal.

Councilwoman Genie Kelley, who originally voted against the proposal last April because of the project’s high density, changed her mind since the proposed project now included a lower-density housing plan, open space and road improvements. “It makes sense the way it’s developing,” she said. Change is not going to cease, she continued, and she believes it is important to manage the growth.

“I don’t want to be adversarial with Wildomar,” said Mayor Bob Magee. “There’s going to be times we are going to have to agree to disagree. We’re all in this valley together.”