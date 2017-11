A family was displaced by a fire Friday night that damaged their two-story home in Temecula.

The non-injury fire was reported at 9:11 p.m. in the 42000 block of Villa Terrace Court and put out by 25 firefighters in 26 minutes, according to April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department.

The American Red Cross was requested to assist the two adults and one child displaced by the fire, Newman said.