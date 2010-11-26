Father and stepmother arrested after death of 5-year-old girl

MORENO VALLEY – The father and stepmother of a 5-year-old girl were behind bars today on suspicion of her causing her death at a Moreno Valley home.

Angel Baby Garcia, 22, was arrested about 5:50 p.m. Wednesday on suspicion of murder, while Yadira Onofre, 22, was taken into custody at the same time on suspicion of being an accessory to murder, according to Sgt. Michael Lujan of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Garcia and Onofre are accused of not seeking medical attention for the girl when she was seriously injured Tuesday morning, Lujan said.

They brought her later in the day to the Riverside County Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, Lujan said.

An autopsy showed that the girl had died injuries stemming from physical abuse, Lujan said.

Garcia and Onofre were being held at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside.