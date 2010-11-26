Father and stepmother arrested after death of 5-year-old girl

MORENO VALLEY – The father and stepmother of a 5-year-old girl were behind bars today on suspicion of her causing her death at a Moreno Valley home.
Angel Baby Garcia, 22, was arrested about 5:50 p.m. Wednesday on suspicion of murder, while Yadira Onofre, 22, was taken into custody at the same time on suspicion of being an accessory to murder, according to Sgt. Michael Lujan of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Garcia and Onofre are accused of not seeking medical attention for the girl when she was seriously injured Tuesday morning, Lujan said.
They brought her later in the day to the Riverside County Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, Lujan said.
An autopsy showed that the girl had died injuries stemming from physical abuse, Lujan said.
Garcia and Onofre were being held at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside.
This article doesn’t specify that the "cause of death" is still pending. I myself have been told this by the family awaiting the "coroners packet". For Godsake I hope the Father didn’t hurt his child.
Back on November 26, 2010 you reported an arrest on an ANGEL GARCIA and YADIRA ONOFRE, on possible child abuse that lead to a childs death. Now this is the second death of one of their children. IN MORENO VALLEY…
They are now going to court. I think your readers would be intrested if you followed up on the outcome.
ANGEL GARCIA booking number 201049955, and YADIRA ONOFRE booking numer 201049956,
Thank you
found guilty on all charges the both of them!!!
both found guilty.
Where can I find the outcome of this story. They used too shop where I work. The whole thing is sickening.