Felon shot with own gun while trying to kill man sentenced

BANNING – An ex-con who was shot with his own pistol while trying to kill a man during a drug deal gone bad was sentenced Friday, Jan. 6, to 15 years in state prison.

Brady Charles Shirley, 21, pleaded guilty in December to attempted murder with a sentence-enhancing gang allegation for the attack in June. In exchange for his admissions, the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office

dropped a felon with a firearm charge and a making criminal threats count against him.

Superior Court Judge Mark Johnson certified the terms of the plea agreement and imposed the sentence stipulated by the prosecution and defense.

According to Hemet police Lt. Eddie Pust, about 4:30 a.m. June 15, Shirley and the victim, whose identity was not released, were negotiating a drug transaction in the 1100 block of Rosalia Avenue when the defendant became irate, pulled a pistol and leveled it at the other party.

Court papers state that the victim grabbed the gun and pushed it away, just as Shirley opened fire. A bullet went through the man’s shirt but did not hit him. According to the prosecution, as the struggle continued, the handgun discharged a second time and a bullet struck Shirley in the lower right leg, inflicting a flesh wound.

Pust said Shirley then retreated toward his residence, and the victim walked toward his, shortly after which patrol officers arrived and detained both men, ultimately arresting Shirley after speaking with witnesses. The parolee was treated at a hospital, then booked into jail. The victim was uninjured.

According to court records, Shirley is a two-strike felon, though details about his prior offenses were not disclosed. He will not be eligible for parole until 2029.