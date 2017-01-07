Felons accused of stealing safe from apartment building arraigned

MURRIETA – Two felons accused of stealing a safe from a Murrieta apartment complex pleaded not guilty Friday, Jan. 6, to felony and misdemeanor charges.

Christopher Lee Mongenel, 37, of Fontana and Joseph Alan Nycum, 41, of Rialto were arrested in November after the alleged break-in at the Silverado Apartments in the 25100 block of Vista Murrieta Road.

Both men were charged with felony burglary and a misdemeanor count of being in possession of burglary tools.

They were arraigned before Riverside County Superior Court Judge Mark Mandio, who scheduled a felony settlement conference for Jan. 18 at the Southwest Justice Center in Murrieta.

Mongenel is free on a $30,000 bond, while Nycum is free on $90,000 bail.

According to Murrieta police, shortly before 3 a.m. on Nov. 12, the defendants allegedly forced their way into the business office of the apartment complex and carried out the metal safe, dumping it into a vehicle driven by Mongenel.

A witness spotted the activity and called 911, providing a description of the two cars that raced away from the building immediately after the burglary, Lt. Tony Conrad said.

Patrol units caught up with the vehicles moments later on Los Alamos Road, as they were preparing to enter Interstate 215. Officers signaled the drivers to stop, and they complied, Conrad said.

Mongenel, Nycum and 39-year-old Crista Love Otting were detained without incident. A search of the one car turned up the safe and burglary tools, according to Conrad.

All three were taken into custody. However, prosecutors ultimately decided not to charge Otting.

According to court records, Mongenel has prior convictions for auto theft, conspiracy to commit a felony and grand theft. Nycum has priors for assault, grand theft and possession of controlled substances.

Both men have served time in state prison within the last five years.