Fire damages mobile home near Hemet

HEMET – A fire broke out Wednesday, Dec. 28, at a mobile home park just east of Hemet, damaging a trailer before the flames were contained.

The non-injury blaze was reported about 12:30 p.m. at Fairview Park Estates in the 44700 block of Florida Avenue, near Lincoln Avenue, in the unincorporated community known as Valle Vista, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

An agency spokeswoman said four engine crews, numbering about a dozen personnel, were sent to the location and encountered smoke under and to the rear of a single-wide trailer.

Firefighters contained the fire within 10 minutes, preventing the flames from spreading.

It was unclear whether the mobile home was occupied.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.