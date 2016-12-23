Fire tears through Temecula home

TEMECULA – A fire caused major damage to a Temecula home today, Dec. 23, displacing a family of five.

The non-injury blaze was reported about 3:30 p.m. in the 27000 block of Nellie Court, just off Chantemar Way, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

An agency spokeswoman said five engine crews and a truck company, numbering about 20 personnel, were sent to the location and encountered a “fully involved” fire raging in the single-story dwelling.

Crews were able to gain the upper hand within 30 minutes, but the property sustained significant damage.

Two adults and three children were left homeless. American Red Cross workers were requested to provide assistance to the family, according to the fire department.

There was no word on what triggered the blaze.

