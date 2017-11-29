Fire tears through Temecula storage facility, causing $300,000 in property loss

A fire that broke out Monday inside a Temecula storage facility damaged multiple units before it was stopped, causing an estimated $300,000 in property losses.

The non-injury blaze was reported about 3 a.m. at a self-storage complex in the 42000 block of Lyndie Lane, just off of Rancho California Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

About three dozen personnel were sent to the location and encountered flames raging in two storage units. The fire spread rapidly, impacting 12 units and causing major damage to nine before crews gained the upper hand, according to the fire department.

The cause of the blaze, which was declared completely contained at 4:30 a.m., was under investigation.