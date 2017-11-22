Firefighters douse blaze in walk-in cooler at Penfold’s Cafe & Bakery in Temecula

Firefighters were summoned to a blaze at a popular restaurant in Old Town Temecula, but were able to keep the fire to just a walk-in cooler, fire officials said.

The fire was reported about 10:02 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, in the 28000 block of Old Town Front Street, where Penfold’s Cafe & Bakery is located, and was out by 10:38 p.m., according to a Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department news release.

The fire was initially reported as being in the kitchen, with heavy smoke coming from the rear of the restaurant, but it was later said to just have been in the walk-in cooler. It was kept to there, according to the release.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as new information becomes available.