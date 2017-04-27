Firefighters fan the flames at 70th annual Firemen’s Barbecue

Members of the Barstow Fire Explorers check their aim during a Make and Break competition at the 70th annual Murrieta Firemen’s Barbecue in front of Fire Station 1 at 41825 Juniper St. in historic downtown Murrieta, Sunday, April 23. Kim Harris photo
Members of the Barstow Fire Explorers check their aim during a Make and Break competition at the 70th annual Murrieta Firemen’s Barbecue in front of Fire Station 1 at 41825 Juniper St. in historic downtown Murrieta, Sunday, April 23. Kim Harris photo
Dayna Hudson, 18, of Corona Fire Explorers couples together hoses during a Make and Break competition at the 70th annual Murrieta Firemen’s Barbecue in front of Fire Station 1 at 41825 Juniper St. in historic downtown Murrieta, Sunday, April 23. Kim Harris photo
Members of the Corona Fire Explorers aim a fire hose into a trough during a Make and Break competition as the crowd watches at the 70th annual Murrieta Firemen’s Barbecue in historic downtown Murrieta, Sunday, April 23. Kim Harris photo
Thousands of visitors flock to the vendor-lined Juniper Street in historic downtown Murrieta for the 70th annual Murrieta Firemen’s Barbecue Sunday, April 23. Kim Harris photo
Murrieta Fire Department Engineer Greg Hull tends to the tri-tip during the 70th annual Murrieta Firemen’s Barbecue held in front of Fire Station 1 in historic downtown Murrieta, Sunday, April 23. Kim Harris photo
Murrieta City Manager Rick Dudley empties a pan of smoked tri-tip onto the buffet during the 70th annual Murrieta Firemen’s Barbecue held in front of Fire Station 1 in historic downtown Murrieta, Sunday, April 23. Kim Harris photo
Murrieta Fire Department Capt. Eric Ackermann slices up some fresh cooked tri-tip during the 70th annual Murrieta Firemen’s Barbecue held in front of Fire Station 1 in historic downtown Murrieta, Sunday, April 23. Kim Harris photo
Brandon Forsberg, a firefighter paramedic with the Murrieta Fire Department, prepares to slice tri-tip during the 70th annual Murrieta Firemen’s Barbecue held in front of Fire Station 1 in historic downtown Murrieta, Sunday, April 23. Kim Harris photo
Murrieta Councilman Kelly Seyarto serves up a heaping helping of beans for an eager diner during the 70th annual Murrieta Firemen’s Barbecue held in front of Fire Station 1 in historic downtown Murrieta, Sunday, April 23. Kim Harris photo
Kim is a 30-plus year veteran in the news business. Winner of three Society of Professional Journalists awards and three Georgia Press Association awards, Kim prides herself on accurate reporting to give readers the news they need to know in a fair and balanced manner.