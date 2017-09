WILDOMAR – Firefighters used the Jaws of Life today to free a motorist who was trapped inside a vehicle that had rolled over in the unincorporated Wildomar area near Lake Elsinore, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 2:33 a.m. on Mission Trail north of Bundy Canyon Road, said April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department.

“Extended extrication” was necessary to free the motorist, who was taken to a hospital at about 3:30 a.m. with moderate injuries, Newman said.