First Riverside County Mentor Collaborative Fair held in Hemet

Children and their families from the Hemet San Jacinto Valley took the opportunity to visit the first Riverside County Mentor Collaborative Fair presented by the County of Riverside Community Action Partnership Jan. 26, at the Simpson Center in Hemet.

More than 20 Riverside County organizations offering mentors and help for children and families to improve their academic and life skills set up tables at the Simpson Center to provide information about their organizations, offer mentoring and other needed services. Each table provided a healthy learning activity for the visiting children from Jenga Block challenges to a Health Eating Game Board. It was an afternoon of fun and learning for all who attended. If the children showed they participated in each of the table games they received a free backpack from the CAP.

Alida Plascencia, CAP program manager, said it was the first time for them to present the Riverside County Mentor Collaborative Fair.

“It is National Mentoring Month,” said Plascencia. “We are here to bring mentoring awareness to children and families in the community.” She said all the organizations at the fair provide mentoring services to youth and were there to let people know just what was available to them to improve their academic and social skills. “This is our first time in Hemet,” she said. “Mentors help children learn academic and life skills, the value of sports and the arts and learn how to become a good citizen.”

Helping with the special event were CAP specialists Josephine Fernandez, Lilly Cardoza and Valeria Jimenez who were at the front table taking applications for mentors.

“We really need male mentors,” said Plascencia. “We need them for 100 youngsters, maybe more on our waiting list.” She urged men in the community who would like to be mentors for children to apply at the website www.capriverside.org.

The CAP presented Mount San Jacinto College student Holly Aragon with a certificate of appreciation for her work in designing the Mentor Collaborative Fair brochure handed out to all the fair visitors. Aragon, was helped through some very difficult times while she was in high school by Hemet Life Center Mentor Raphaela Palacios. Now Aragon, 20, is a student at MSJC determined to earn her English degree and desirous of becoming a mentor herself.

“She is a very bright young lady,” said mentor Palacios. “She found a great deal of joy in her classes.”

Aragon urged her peers and other students to seek out the help of mentors. “Even though you are in special ed or otherwise there always someone to help,” she said referring to the areas mentoring organizations. She said her mentor, Palacios “she is such a nice person. She makes you smile all the time and helped me with all I needed. They really help you a lot.”

The groups at the Hemet Mentor Collaborative Fair included: MSJC, Credit.org, Hope Collaborative, My City Youth Center, Riverside University Health Services (RUHS)-Behavioral Health and Treatment, RUHS-Public Health Family Planning, California Family Life Center-Empower Youth Program, Girl Scouts, IEFP Health Plan, Oak Grove Center-Thrive ILP, Job Corps, Community Action Partnership, Center Against Sexual Assault, Grace International Education Consulting, Banning Family Community Health Center, Riverside County DPSS-COB, RUSD-PRIME Program, Valley-Wide Recreation and Park District, Come Back Kids-RCOE, GRID Alternative IE, Inland Health Professions Coalition, Riverside-San Bernardino County Indian Health Inc. and Simplex United Business & Career Center.

Any of the organizations offer help or services in mentoring or family consultation.

For more information about the CAP program email alpasce@capriverside.org