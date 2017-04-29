Five people displaced after Temecula fire

TEMECULA – A second-alarm apartment fire displaced five peoplen today in Temecula.

It happened at 8:04 a.m. at the Sage Canyon Apartments in the 42000 block of Moraga Road.

First-arriving fire crews reported a “well-established fire,” on the top floor of a two-story apartment complex, according to April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department.

Firefighters contained the fire about two hours later.

The American Red Cross was requested to assist the two adults and three children displaced by the fire.

Related