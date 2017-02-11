Flood Control project works as rainfall nears annual totals

A series of storms dumped nearly 6 inches of rain in Temecula in January, but the true test of the storm came not in the form of rainfall, but rather how a long-term project kept Old Town Temecula from flooding reminiscent of the flood in 1993 that cost six their lives and created $20 million in damages throughout the region.

On Jan. 16, 1993, after 15 consecutive days and 10 inches of rain, the Murrieta Creek overflowed its banks and “a torrent of water, mud and debris 4 feet deep rushed down Front Street” according to an account by John Hunneman. Customers were stranded inside two restaurants in Old Town Temecula, the Bank and Texas Lil’s. Water reached the Denny’s restaurant on Rancho California Road and was as much as 7 feet deep in some spots in Old Town.

Homes and apartments along the creek were evacuated; hundreds spent the night at an emergency evacuation center set up at Temecula Valley High School. National Guard helicopters delivered food, water and other resources to families stuck in rural areas. Eastern Municipal Water District pumps were unable to handle the flow and 5 million gallons of raw sewage spilled into the creek. Six people died in the storm and damage in the region totaled $20 million. Further downstream where the confluence of the Temecula Creek and Murrieta Creek become the Santa Margarita River that empties into the Pacific Ocean, Camp Pendleton experienced $88 million in damage.

“Old town was literally under about 7 feet of water,” Temecula Mayor Maryann Edwards said during a recent Media Day at City Hall. “I wasn’t on city council at the time… . We were watching it very carefully and I remember very clearly that the water rose up, almost touching the bottom of the Rancho California bridge.”

That flood remained on Edwards’ mind for years, eventually prompting her and the rest of city council to take matters into their own hands reaching out to the Army Corps of Engineers to revive a project for the Temecula Creek Bed.

The recent work completed on the Temecula Creek bed by the Army Corps of Engineers prevented a recurrence of that disaster. The Murrieta Creek Flood Control Environmental Restoration and Recreation Project, is a four-phase $120 million project funded by the federal government, the cities of Murrieta and Temecula and the county’s flood-control district. The federal government will provide for 65 percent of the budget.

The city is currently in phase 2 of the project.

“We are having it done so it appears to be natural,” Edwards said. “Phase 4 will take us all the way into Murrieta so Old Town should never be underwater again.”

The project deepens seven and a half miles of the creek bed from Murrieta to Temecula. It also provides for a 270-acre flood-control basin that attenuates flood flows from the surrounding 150 square miles of watershed. One hundred and sixty-three acres is set aside for a wildlife habitat (wetland and riparian). The plan also includes a 49-acre regional recreational park and bicycle trails. Phase one (widening the creek bed) and phase two (which included the construction of the new 155-foot steel truss Main Street Bridge and flood protection for Old Town Temecula by reinforcing channel walls) have been initiated.

Rainfall from the recent series of three storms totaled almost 6 inches in Temecula, bringing the monthly total to almost 8 inches so far. The Temecula Creek peaked at 10 feet under the Main Street bridge, well under its capacity. “We were worried about erosion on the banks,” said one unnamed Temecula Public Works employee, “We haven’t finished the shoring project yet, but the channel widening and deepening work that was done has definitely helped prevent flooding of Old Town.”

According to the Riverside County Flood Control and Water Conservation District’s latest figures, rainfall totals are already near annual averages. As Feb. 5, Temecula has received nearly 14 and one-half inches of rain, while Murrieta sits at nearly 11 and one-half inches. Lake Elsinore now has recorded 11.55 inches and Hemet sits at 9.55 inches. Lake Elsinore has actually surpassed their annual rainfall totals by 0.55 inches.